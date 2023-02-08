Westfall's Casey Cline

Mustangs' Casey Cline (1) scored 29 points in the first half against Unioto on Tuesday night.

WILLIAMSPORT — In a spectacular team win for the Westfall boys’ basketball team, they defeated Unioto 78-65 Tuesday night.


