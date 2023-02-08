featured The Mustangs go on a Scoring Spree to get the Win Over Unioto By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mustangs' Casey Cline (1) scored 29 points in the first half against Unioto on Tuesday night. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSPORT — In a spectacular team win for the Westfall boys’ basketball team, they defeated Unioto 78-65 Tuesday night.As a whole, the Mustangs shot 27-41 and were 11 of 16 in three point shots.Casey Cline (1) had an incredible night with 32 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, and he shot 6 three pointers. Cline scored 29 of his 32 points in the first half of the game.Brody Clark also had himself a night with 26 points, 3 rebounds, and had 3 assists. He was 4-5 on his three pointers against Unioto.After the incredible game finished, Westfall’s Coach Christian Meister discussed what the game plan for the Mustangs was going into the game.“We wanted to match Unioto’s physicality and toughness. Unioto is a very athletic and competitive team that if you don’t bring it physically and mentally, you will be in for a long night.”Meister said he thought the kids did a good job of executing their game plan.“We moved the ball well offensively and unselfishness and togetherness led to us scoring a bunch of points.”He also talked about Cline’s impressive performance.“Casey played very well for us. He scores in spurts and those spurts came early and often.”Meister said Clark had a great second half.“I thought he did a good job running the floor and getting himself some good looks to get himself going.”Overall, Meister is very proud of all the kids for their performance against Unioto.“Each guy playing together is how wins like this happen. This was truly a team win.”The Mustangs are back on the court at home when they face Piketon High School on Friday at 7:15 p.m.Other stats from the game:Blaec Gall had 9 points and 5 assistsJerry Layton had 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Basketball Job Market Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes