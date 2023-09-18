Westfall boys' 2023 XC team

The Westfall boys’ cross country team had a great Saturday after they finished fifth of 23 teams at the Cedarville Friendship Cross Country Invitational.

 Submitted photo

CEDARVILLE – On Saturday, the Westfall girls’ cross country team finished eighth and the boys’ team placed fifth at the Cedarville Friendship Cross Country Invitational.


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments