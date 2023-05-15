COLUMBUS — The Westfall boys’ volleyball team finished their season on Saturday after a 0-3 loss to Bishop Watterson in the first ever Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sanctioned tournament.
The Mustangs fought hard, but fell short to Bishop Watterson. The set scores were 9-25, 15-25, and 11-25.
Mustangs’ Coach Chad Moehl said going into the match against Bishop Watterson, the team knew a little about their outside hitters and the way they played.
“We worked quite a bit on serve receive as well since we started having some issue towards the end of the season.”
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they had a tough week at practice. Due to injuries, absences, and end of year commitments, the team was unable to work with their best rotations.
Moehl discussed how the team did during Saturday’s game.
“Passing and setting were great and gave us lots of opportunities for hitting. We had a very off day hitting which is not how you want to end the season.”
Looking back on the 2023 season, the Coach said Westfall had some big wins against established teams, which fired up the team during the middle of the season.
“The team got to a point when we were on in terms of hitting, it was tough to beat us,” Moehl said. “I’m very proud of our setters who were new or reintroduced to having to set for us, and proud of how our upperclassmen did such a great job with new guys coming in.”
The future is looking very bright for the team in 2024.
“This will be our first class that got to play four years next year,” Moehl said. “They all have high expectations for themselves and all do a great job staying in shape, so big things in 2024! Also, with the added gym space we can have a more dedicated schedule and try to have more open gyms and maybe work with some younger grades to get involved.”