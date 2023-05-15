WF boys volleyball

The Westfall boys' volleyball team gets ready for their tournament game against Bishop Watterson on Saturday afternoon.

 Submitted photo

COLUMBUS — The Westfall boys’ volleyball team finished their season on Saturday after a 0-3 loss to Bishop Watterson in the first ever Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sanctioned tournament.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments