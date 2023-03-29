featured The Mustangs take their home opener 3-1 against Grove City By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Westfall boys’ volleyball team lines up to say “good game” to their opponent after getting a win last week. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall boys’ volleyball team defeated Grove City 3-1 in their home opener Tuesday night.The Mustangs won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-23 respectively, they lost the third set 17-25, but finished strong in the fourth set 25-17.Westfall’s volleyball Coach Chad Moehl said the game plan going against Grove City was being offensive.“We work a lot at practice on hitting, because one good kill gets us rolling,” he said. “Defensively pinching in and covering the middle in case we got lots of tips.”Moehl said the team did a fantastic job in the beginning by having a lot of great sets.“Our passing was superb the first couple games.”However, the team did struggle and gave up too many points once they got blocked.“They [Grove City] had an amazing hitter who also put us on our heels once he came alive,” Moehl said. “That also made us give up too many in a row.”Moehl said the atmosphere was great as the first few points of the game were fast and electrifying.“The crowd wasn’t ready for the speed of the game and the height of the game. Grove City covered well and kept it fast paced, which gave the crowd something to see!”After defeating Grove City Tuesday night, the Mustangs have two more back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday. Moehl discussed how the team was preparing for Chillicothe on Wednesday.“Wednesday, we have Chillicothe who has lots of experience and awareness of the game. We hope to keep our serve, receive and passing clean so our setters have options and our hitters can hit.”On Thursday, the Mustangs are at home where they meet St. Charles on the court at 6:30 p.m.Stats from the game:Alec Martin: 3 assists, 3 kills, 6 acesColton Spaniol: 5 kills, 1 digDrew Bowers: 4 assts, 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 digDawson Spaniol: 2 assts, 8 kills, 1 aceJackson Thomas: 12 assts, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 aces, 4 digsAvry Justus: 3 assts, 2 killsWes Moats: 6 kills, 2 blks, 1 ace, 1 digDerrick Wallace: 1 asst, 1 dig Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Volleyball Games And Toys Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes