CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville High School is undergoing renovations for its football field with the plan to have it ready for the boys of fall this football season as the summer heat kicks into high gear.
On the first day of June, Circleville City Schools started to dig up the old sod at The Savings Banks Stadium. The renovation project is detailed to take up the duration of the summer, according to the school.
Currently, renovating crews have completely dug up the field with none of the original grass left standing. The project is said to last until August 10 — the facility is inaccessible at this time as contractors work to complete the renovations.
The new-look for the stadium was part of the school district’s 2017 facilities plan which made up of staff, coaches and community recommendations.
Last year, it became apparent that the field suffered from uneven surfaces due to the varies types of native grass while also showing drainage issues that culminated in poor grading. To address these issues, the district consulted with horticulture as well as crop science specialists at The Ohio State University in order to evaluate the condition of the field and addressing a suitable sod replacement.
Funding for the project will have no impact on the district’s general fund, the district noted.
Taking over the projects operations is Ryan DeMay who is the owner and principal of Field Source, LLC. He will oversee and manage the removal of existing sod, procurement of new sod and preparation soil and the installation of new sod. Hickory Valley Sod of Lancaster will produce the playing surface.