ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team defeated the Logan High School Chieftains 67-49 on Tuesday night.
The atmosphere was electric as the Vikings’ starting line up was announced. The home crowd cheered loudly and the cheerleaders got the student section pumped up for the game.
The Vikings won the tipoff. On their first possession they missed a three point shot and got the rebound but were unable to score any points. Logan was able to get a bucket on their first possession. Vikings’ Sam Miller (44) scored two buckets and his teammate Kole Nungester (0) scored a three pointer on the next few possessions, while Logan got one bucket. After taking the lead, Teays Valley fouled Logan while they were attempting a three pointer. The Chieftain made all three free throws to tie the game at seven.
Nungester got two more three pointers in the first quarter and Miller blocked a shot. The rest of the quarter saw even play both on offense and defense. Miller made a layup and Logan shot a buzzer beater three point shot to tie the game at 16.
The second quarter was just as evenly played as the first. Each team traded buckets and three pointers. On their last possession of the first half Logan scored three points and on the Vikings last possession they scored a bucket to tie the game at 28.
The first half of the game may have had even play by both teams, but the Vikings came out in the second half and dominated the rest of the game. Ryan Allton (14) started the scoring bonanza with a bucket and on another possession took the ball all the way down the court and scored. Brody Fields (2) stole the ball and got a bucket.
After this quick change in momentum Logan took a timeout. The timeout seemed to help the Chieftains as they scored after coming out of the timeout, but the Vikings quickly returned to scoring. Miller scored off a rebound, Allton shot a three pointer, and Fields scored another bucket before Logan called another timeout. Near the end of the third quarter Miller did an amazing spin move to make a bucket.
The third quarter ended with Teays Valley leading 52-35.
The domination continued for the Vikings in the fourth quarter. The highlight of the final quarter was when Brayden Primmer (35) had a powerful bucket and then got a huge dunk off a turnover and the crowd went wild. Logan took a timeout immediately following the big play from Primmer.
After dominating the entire second half, the Vikings got the 67-49 win over Logan.
The Vikings are back on the court Friday for an away game against Fairfield Union. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.