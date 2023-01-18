COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley boys’ bowling team remain undefeated after a 2462-2204 win against Newark Tuesday night.
The boys’ team started off strong scoring 998 in game one and then hit their stride in game two with 1032. In the first Baker Game the team shot a lower score of 176 but made adjustments to score 256 in the second Baker Game.
The girls’ bowling team fell short to Newark 1450-1915. Newark took a quick lead in game one 850-646 and the Lady Vikings were unable to overcome the deficit. Loralai Kinzy scored the most points for the Vikings with a series total of 332.
The Junior Varsity (JV) boys’ team defeated Newark 1957-1530. Braden Feasel got his personal-best of 214 and 212 to shoot a series of 426. Feasel was also the match medalist.
The JV girls’ team fell to Newark 1025-1166. The girls scored 417 in game one and 426 in game two and had 182 total pins in the Baker Games.
After the match against Newark was over, Teays Valley Coach Nick Bolyard said the team did a great job of preparing for the match by working on the fundamentals.
“On the boys side, we are coming off a big weekend at the Central District Preview, so carrying momentum was important,” he said. “At this point in the season, humility is crucial for our young men. We cannot let success change us or define us. We have to continue to focus on the little things and not worry about the scoreboard or results.”
On the girls side, Bolyard said they have to continue to play fundamentally sound and continue working on their spare game.
“We really have faced some incredibly tough competition, so the girls just have to keep fighting,” he said. “We just need to continue to focus on things we control.”
Freshman Sam Rodgers made his first varsity start against Newark after having a dominant performance on the JV team. He shot a 375 series on the night with 182 in the first game and 193 in the second. Bolyard said Rogers now has one of the highest averages on the boys’ teams.
“What is really impressive about Sam is his maturity and how he approaches the game. He is an incredible team player,” he said. “Sam did not let his first varsity start get to him in any way. He just played and did what he has done all season. He made the right adjustments and really did an excellent job.”
Bolyard also talked about Feasel, who was the match medalist, and how he has been working on his game since last spring.
“Braden is a workhorse. He is also an energizer to the junior varsity squad. He did an outstanding job of hitting his mark and not burning his line,” he said. “He was able to adjust quickly and stay ahead of the transitioning lane, which is an incredible sign of bowling knowledge.”
Bolyard said Sam Thompson shot his personal-best of 198 and is in his third year in the program.
“He’s been a quiet player but has always been a steady and reliable hand. We have seen his confidence really blossom on the lanes, and his leadership is really starting to develop as well,” he said. “He has done an outstanding job of balancing a strong class load, band, and bowling.”
Bolyard said Thompson has worked tremendously hard on his game and made the improvements he needed.
“He has done a nice job of putting more hand into the ball. This lets the ball have a better rotation and better motion on the backend of the lanes for him,” he said. “In previous years, his ball would skid longer and was not able to get the motion he wanted on the backend. He has worked tremendously hard on his game to put more hand in the ball, and to watch him succeed the way he has is truly remarkable.”
On the JV team Abby Perdew had a strong performance and bowled 105 in both of her games. Perdew is in her freshman season and Bolyard said she has worked very hard on her game.
“She made a transition to backup bowling mid-season, which is a more natural movement for her. Since that transition, we have definitely seen her throw the ball more smoother and with more confidence,” he said. “She’s a great person who does an outstanding job in the pit with her teammates and in the classroom.”
Bolyard also wanted to highlight the outstanding performance of Cameron Love who came in during the Baker Games.
“He is another freshman who has been huge for our boys team,” he said.
The varsity teams have almost a week off until their next match, so how will the team utilize that time to prepare for the rest of the season? Bolyard says their January schedule is more conducive to practice time.
“This lets us also ensure that the kids get a day off each week (not including Sundays) so they can focus on their academics and spend some time with family,” he said.
This week everyone but the boys’ JV team, because they have a match, will get Wednesday off and only varsity will practice Thursday.
“That will let us hone in on our strength and conditioning, as well as our team building. On Friday, we will bring everyone back to practice at Wayne Webb’s to work on fundamentals and spare shooting.”
After their next match on Monday (23) they have so more time off. This lets the team space things out.
“We need to make sure we continue to work on not just the bowling, but the complete player development of our student-athletes. This includes their academics, working on their leadership skills, their mental health, and helping them build intangibles for their future.”
Bolyard said he would be remiss not to acknowledge the hard work and support of the parents this year.
“We have been extremely fortunate with great kids in our program. This is a reflection of the parents at home. Without the strong foundation that they build at home, our program would not be able to build the way we have.”
Bolyard also wants to thank the TenPin Booster Club for their support of the team. He also wants to acknowledge the captains on the team.
“The captains have done a great job of taking care of the mental health of their teammates. Lukas Dunbar, Justin Tackett, Jacob McDonald, Loralai Kinzy, and Kenna Barnes do an outstanding job with their teammates. Jullian Cunningham, who is an honorary captain, also does a remarkable job,” he said. “The leadership of these hard-working student-athletes is remarkable.”
The Vikings face off against Hamilton Township at home at 4 p.m. on Monday January 23.