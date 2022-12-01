GROVE CITY — The Teays Valley swim team took first place in their season opener against Westland, Central Crossing, and Hamilton Township.
Teays Valley came in first with 171 points, Central Crossing came in second with 136 points, Westland came in third with 28 points, and Hamilton Township came in fourth with 8 points.
When the points are broken down into boys’ and girls’ teams, the Lady Vikings placed first and the boys’ team came in second behind Central Crossing.
The girls’ team won the 200-meter Individual Meadly Relay with Ellie Shultheis, Katie Reynard, Lauren Arledge, and Presley Hamilton. The girls’ team also won the 200-meter Free Relay with Reynard, Ryleigh McCoy, Hamilton, and Arledge.
Taylor Kuhn won the 100-meter Back event, Arledge won the 200-meter Individual Medley, and Reynard won the 500-meter Free and 100-meter Free Breaststroke.
The boys’ team won the 200-meter Free Relay with McCoy Samlow, Cam Crego, Reuger Shrewsberry, and Wyatt Rathgaber. Rathgaber also won the 100 Backstroke.
After the meet, the coach of the Teays Valley swim team Shelly Arledge, discussed how the meet went for her team. She said some of the relays finished in first while others came in second.
“We were all over the place during the meet, but we scored a ton of points off of how we swam,” Coach Arledge said.
Her takeaway from the meet was that the team added a ton of girls this year and the team is raising the bar and meeting those expectations.
The boys’ team had four players missing due to illness and other commitments.
“Once we get those boys back, I think we’re in a really good spot,” Coach Arledge said.
On the other side, the girls’ team has 18 swimmers who are available, and Coach Arledge said it’s great to have that and she is happy with the position they are in.
The Vikings are back in the water at home when they face Pickerington High School North at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.