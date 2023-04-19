WILLIAMSPORT — On Tuesday, four local schools met head-to-head at the Pickaway County Meet.
Teays Valley finished first in both the men’s and women's meets. Logan Elm finished second in both the men’s and women's meets. The Circleville women’s team finished in third place and the men’s team finished fourth. Westfall's men’s team finished third and the women’s team finished in fourth place.
Circleville boys’ track and field Coach Jason Wells said his team had several good performances at the Pickaway County Meet. This good performance is despite their top few sprinters being out with injury.
“Our 4x100, with Omari [Graham] and Carson [VanGundy] filling in, still managed to finish second. Daniel [Cutliff] had a good night; he's one of our few healthy sprinters right now, and he's quietly been having a very strong, consistent season.”
Three athletes had personal records in the throwing events; Auri Travis set two new personal records in both the shot put and discus event. Liam McConnell set a personal record (PR) in discus with a throw of 105’ 09”. Jack Sorrell also set a PR in shot put with a throw of 35’ 9”.
In the running events, Sterlin Mullins finished second in the 3,200-meter event with a time of 11 minutes and 43 seconds. Wells said Mullins ran a great race.
“He worked really hard this offseason but hadn't broken 12 yet, so I know he's happy about that. He was in the ballpark of a PR, and I'm excited to see what he's able to get down to the second half of the season.”
Zach Buitendorp finished second in the 300M hurdle event. Wells said he was unable to participate in his best event, the pole vault, because it was too windy.
“He enjoys running the hurdles when he's able, and he ran a really good race Tuesday.”
After the event, Tigers’ girls’ Coach Brian Lennex discussed how the team approached the Pickaway County Meet.
“We really backed off the overall workload of the team tonight and treated it more as a competitive practice,” he said. “Coming off our invitational win at Washington Court House, I wanted the athletes who carried a lot of the load that meet to take it easy. We kept everyone to two events or less and just tried to stay healthy and sharp for Thursday at Chillicothe.”
Lennex said Faith Yancey had a solid performance at the meet; she finished first in the 100M event and was on the 4x100-meter relay team who also finished first.
“Pretty strong headwind in the 100-meter but she did well navigating through it.”
Tigers' Taegan Retherford got first place in the shot put event with a throw of 29’ 11”. Coach Lennex said she has been progressing well throughout the season, as has the entire throwing team.
“This year the throws group as a whole has improved steadily and they have contributed to our successes in the big meets. Addisyn Ndayitwayeko had a PR in the Discus tonight too. It's good to see that group have some success.”
Now that the Pickaway County Meet is over, Lennex said his team is pretty excited for Thursday.
“(It’s a) competitive meet, nice facility, and warm weather! Even though we competed well last Friday at Court House, I am hoping that we can improve on that performance and really get after it Thursday.”
Circleville will travel to Chillicothe to compete in the Chillicothe Invitational. The meet is schedule to start at 4:30 p.m.
Westfall, who hosted the Pickaway County Meet, saw the boys’ team finish in third place at the end of the night. Westfall's boys’ track and field Coach Brad Smith said he believes his team is close to being an all-around competitive team.
“We need a little more depth in the sprints and jumps, but the core is there, and we only have 3 seniors, so the future is very bright.”
Smith also said weather conditions can vary quite a bit in the spring, and the wind was in the runner’s faces on the home stretch.
“There's a mental element to a headwind for runners, but we powered through pretty well, and I am pretty pleased with the outcome.”
One bright spot of the night came when Mustang Jeremiah Layton won the shot put event with a throw of 41’ 6”, which was also a personal best.
“I honestly don't remember our last county champion in shot put, so this is a really nice win,” Smith said. “Sometimes when the shot rolls off the hand, you know it feels right and just goes. The best part is, he's a junior, and is still growing his potential. It's going to be fun to watch.”
Henry Barnes also had a fantastic night, finishing in first for both the 800M and 1600M event. Smith said Barnes was near his personal best in the 1600, which was notable because of the wind.
“He was challenged by Teays Valley's Jerry O'Dell several times throughout the race. Henry had a really gutty effort coming out of some curves and was able to pull away at the beginning of the final back strait.”
The coach went on to say that Barnes’ win in the 800-meter event was a reflection of his range as an athlete. According to Smith, Barnes hadn’t run the 800M race since 2021 because he has focused on running the longer events.
“Generally his 800's are confined to the 4x800-meter relay, which often serves as more of an in-meet warm up for him. His development in speed workouts makes him a viable option for our 4x400 relay, as well.”
Smith also highlighted Montae Sutton’s win in the 200-meter race and said it was a show of his stamina and competitiveness.
“Josh Trapp's personal best time win in the 400 shows he can score points in any race from the 4x200 relay to the 3200, although he probably doesn't want me to believe that last part,” Smith said.
The team will now prepare to go to Hillsboro on Friday for a 12-team invitational meet that starts at 4:30 p.m.
“It's a meet we kind of fell into last year and I really like it,” Smith said. “It's very well run, a beautiful facility, and the competition is there to bring out the best in our athletes. Hopefully the weather holds up, because we finished 3rd overall last season, and our kids had 14 personal bests.”