CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville boys’ basketball team defeated in-town rivals Logan Elm 50-38 Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers dominated the Braves in scoring for the first quarter. The Tigers scored 17 to Logan Elm’s 4 for the first quarter. The Braves had a good second quarter outscoring the Tigers 14 to 11. Going into the half, Circleville led Logan Elm 28 to 18.
In the third quarter scoring slowed down for both teams, Circleville had nine points and Logan Elm had six points. The scoring picked up for both teams in the fourth quarter with Logan Elm outscoring Circleville 14 to 13. In the end, it was the Tigers who came out on top in the rivalry game 50-38.
Tigers’ Coach Cody Carpenter said the team started to prepare for Logan Elm the Wednesday before the game with a player only meeting.
“Our guys were dialed in more than ever and we had three of the best practices we’ve had all season,” he said.
Carpenter explained that the game plan for Logan Elm was for them to be the aggressor.
“We were playing to win. In the past, we’ve played not to lose and I think there’s a big difference. We had a great start and never looked back.”
The coach said there were times throughout the game where he called a timeout to calm the guys down and reiterate the scouting report and player assignments. Overall, he thought it was a team win.
“I thought it was the best team effort we have shown all season. Everybody’s role was important in this win.”
As the end of the season approaches Carpenter discussed how the team focuses on the upcoming games and preparing for the postseason.
“We talk every game about going 1-0. If we stay focused and try to go 1-0 each game, things can take care of themselves.”
The Tigers are back on the court at home on Wednesday to take on Fairfield Union, the varsity game tipoff is 7:30 p.m.
Some stats from the game:
Briley Cramer (CV)- 19 points, including 6 points in the first and second quarter, 2 offensive and defensive rebounds.
Nolan West (CV)- 12 points, 5-6 on field goals, and 2 three-pointers.