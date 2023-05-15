CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville baseball team got a 7-2 non-league win against Westfall on Friday night.
The Tigers opened the game with a four-run first inning. Scottie Moats scored the first run of the night after Nolan West doubled on a fly ball to center field. Tate DeBord was the next to score for the Tigers after a sacrifice fly by Logan Smith. West then crossed home plate after Trent Smith singled on a ground ball. Trent Smith scored the final run of the inning after JD Reuter singled on a ground ball.
Westfall was held scoreless in the second inning and Circleville added another run to the scoreboard. With two outs, Austin Gray stole third. The next pitch saw an error and Gray scored.
Circleville led Westfall 5-0 going into the fourth inning. The Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the fourth. With the second batter up, Cade Hall advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on an error. Brandon Bingham crossed home plate for the Mustangs after Clay Ellis walked.
The Tigers responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Trent Smith singled on a line drive and Logan Smith scored.
Circleville scored their final run of the night in the fifth inning before the game was called due to rain. Angelo Travis crossed home plate after Matt Bradley bunted and reached first base on an error.
The Circleville Tigers got a 7-2 victory over the Westfall Mustangs.