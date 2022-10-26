featured The Tigers Football Team Preps to Face First Ranked Thornville Friday Night By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE- The Circleville football team is preparing to travel to and face Thornville Sheridan this Friday night in a first-round playoff game.Circleville is 5-5 overall on the season is ranked 16th in their division and Thornville is 9-1 and ranked first in their division.If you don’t count the year of COVID in 2020 when every team made it to the playoffs, Circleville’s last playoff appearance was in 2012.Steve Evans, the coach of the Circleville football team, talked about how it feels as a coach to get his team to the playoffs.“As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of this group of young men, especially the senior class,” he said. “This group of seniors only won three total games from 7th grade through 10th grade.”He said the coaching staff preached for two years to trust the process, believe in one another, and to believe in the staff.“Our team motto this season has been earn it, in everything we do.”Evans said the team has put countless hours in the weight room, film room, the practice field, and so on.“As a result of that hard work they get to play in week 11,” he said.As the coach he is thrilled for his team to accomplish this.“I’m thrilled for the players, my coaching staff, our school, and the entire Circleville community.”The team was full of joy when they found out they made it in.“There were a lot of hugs, high fives, and even some tears in the locker room because they finally got rewarded for all the hard work they have been putting in since we have arrived,” Evans said.As excited as he, the staff, and the players are, Evans doesn’t want them to settle with just making the playoffs.“However, I don’t want the kids to just be satisfied that we made it, we have a job to do and their job is to do everything we can to prepare and plan to go win a football game.”The playoff battle between Circleville and Thornville starts at 7 p.m. on Friday. Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Team Circleville Steve Evans Sport Staff Team Coaching Playoff Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes