COLUMBUS — The Teays Valley boys’ bowling team is on a 13-0 roll after defeating Hamilton Township 2303-2158 Monday night.
The Teays Valley Vikings and the Hamilton Township Rangers play in dual matches for a “County Line Cup” trophy. According to Teays Valley Coach Nick Bolyard, The Cup was created by the Rangers coach Art Short for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.
In the first game the Vikings bowled an impressive 1019 and a 931 in the second. Julian Cunningham was the match medalist with a series of 436. He bowled a 235 in the first game and 201 in the second. Sam Rodgers was the second highest scorer for the Vikings with a 397 series with 207 in the first game and 190 in the second. Lukas Dunbar had the third highest score on the night with a series of 382. He bowled a 217 in his first game and a 165 in his second.
Bolyard said the Rangers shot two incredible Baker Games but were unable to overcome the first game’s deficit. Bolyard also said the Rangers are tough and have had an outstanding season.
The Teays Valley boys’ varsity team are now 13-0 on the season.
The Teays Valley varsity girls’ team came up short 1514-1882 to the Rangers. The team had a solid performance in the first two games when they bowled 598 in the first and 706 in the second for a series of 1304.
Bolyard said the team was unable to keep up the momentum going into the Baker Games. The team bowled a 104 in the first Baker Game and a 106 in the second.
Despite the loss, Emma Cremeans had her personal best of 124 and Kenna Barnes bowled a 207 in game two.
The boys’ JV team defeated Hamilton Township 1973-1546. Viking Jacob McDonald was the match medalist with a series of 370. Ryan McDonald shot his personal best 211 in the first game.
Bolyard said the JV boys have had an incredible year and the strongest season the JV team has ever had.
The Teays Valley JV girls’ team also defeated Hamilton Township 1096-1053. The Lady Vikings bowled 493 in the first game and 455 in the second for a regular game total of 948. Both Vivian Hankins and Mackenzey Oliveri bowled their personal bests.
“The Lady Vikings shot a 493 series in Game 1, which was led by Hankins’ 134 game,” Bolyard said. “In Game 2, Oliveri’s 102 held onto the lead for the Lady Vikings, helping the team enter the Baker Games with a 948-844 lead.”
Bolyard said the Lady Rangers had tremendous energy in the Baker Games, but they were unable to overcome the 100-pin deficit.
The Teays Valley bowling teams are back in action next Tuesday Jan. 31 at The Palace to play against Thomas Worthington.