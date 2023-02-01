ASHVILLE — The Teays Valley boys’ basketball team defeated Hamilton Township 70-60 Tuesday night.
Points were hard to come by in the first quarter for both teams. The first few possessions saw no scoring for either team. Just under two minutes into the first quarter Hamilton Township scored a three pointer for the first points of the night. Teays Valley responded with a jump shot by Brayden Primmer (35). Hamilton Township gained momentum shooting two three pointers and causing a turnover before the Vikings called a timeout.
With 3:30 left in the first, Teays Valley was down 2-8. The rest of the quarter saw another bucket by Primmer for the Vikings and a three pointer for Hamilton.
Hamilton led Teays Valley 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Scoring picked up for the Vikings in the second quarter where they scored 20 points. Viking Sam Miller (44) made all four of his free throw attempts and got a rebound for a bucket. Both Brody Fields (2) and Luke Burgett (3) made three pointers. The Vikings were able to take a 24-16 lead at the half.
Hamilton started the second half with possession and got a bucket. Viking Fields responded with a layup of his own. On the next possession for each team they got another bucket. This trend continued throughout the third quarter, when one team scored, the other responded with points of their own.
About halfway through the quarter Fields did a spin move around a defender and got a bucket. Hamilton closed in on the Vikings lead twice in the quarter, coming within one point of tying the game. Hamilton hit a three pointer just seconds before the buzzer sounded.
Teays Valley still led Hamilton Township 44-40 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter also saw a lot of scoring, but this time the points mostly came from free throws. Both teams ended the second half with 10 team fouls.
Teays Valley beat Hamilton Township 70-60.
The Vikings prepare to meet Circleville at home this Saturday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.