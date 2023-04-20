ASHVILLE — On Wednesday night, the Teays Valley baseball team shut out Logan Elm in a 2-0 win.
The Vikings put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning. On a sacrifice fly by Landon Vandegrift, Hayden Wells ran from third base to home plate for the first score of the night for the Vikings. The next batter up was Ivan Smith, the count was full when he hit a single off a line drive. This gave Jeremiah Fabbro the opportunity to cross home plate and score the second run of the night for Teays Valley. It was all the Vikings needed as they were able to hold off Logan Elm and get the 2-0 Mid-State League (MSL) conference win.
After the game finished, Teays Valley Coach Mark Colburn said their biggest goal was to play well defensively behind pitcher Matt Farmer and make the routine play. At the plate, they were trying to string together quality at bats to put more runs on the board.
“Overall, we met our goal to put up more runs than Logan Elm and win the game, but we had opportunities offensively after the first inning but weren’t able to capitalize.”
During the game, the Vikings had to make some in-game adjustments at the batter’s box. Colburn said some guys were able to make that adjustment, while others were not.
“It comes down to count awareness and being aggressive in fastball counts while competing and being a tough out with 2 strikes,” he said. “[Colton] Eplin and Logan Elm’s coaching staff did a great job of keeping our guys off balance throughout the game.”
Teays Valley’s pitcher Farmer had another great game. He threw a total of 73 pitches and 61 of those were strikes. He had 10 strikeouts, allowed 1 hit, and had 0 runs allowed and earned runs.
Coach Colburn said this is Farmer’s third year on the team and he has learned a lot from his time on the team.
“He has put the time into his craft and has of a lot of motivation to be successful this year.”
Wells scored the first run of the game and Colburn said he did what he’s supposed to do as a leadoff by getting on base. The coach also said Wells was able to make plays they needed defensively to keep Logan Elm off the scoreboard.
“Hayden is a competitor and is able to keep everyone in a positive mindset throughout the game.”
The next stretch of games for Teays Valley are important, as they are all MSL matchups.
“We can’t afford to look in the future to any opponent and need to be where our feet are to focus on whoever we are playing at the moment,” Colburn said about the upcoming games.
Stats for Teays Valley:
Hayden Wells: 1 run, 1 hit
Jeremiah Fabbro: 1 run, 1 hit
Landon Vandegrift: 1 RBI
Ivan Smith: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Landon McFarland: 1 hit
Stats for Logan Elm:
Carson Summers: 1 hit
Colton Eplin (pitching): 5 strikeouts, 1 earned run allowed, 5 hits allowed.