WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Westfall girls’ soccer team lost a hard-fought battle — 0-5 — Thursday night to Washington High School.
Washington scored a goal in the first two minutes of the game. The play remained even between the two teams for the rest of the first half. The score at halftime was Washington 1 and Westfall 0.
Westfall’s goalkeeper Lauren Barnes kept Westfall in the game with a diving save on a penalty kick. But with no subs for Westfall, the last 20 minutes of the game were controlled by Washington, who got the 5-0 victory.
Earlier in the year, the team almost did not get to play because they did not have enough players on their team. At that time, they only had 12 players on their roster. The team rallied together and were able to get three more players on the roster before the start of the season.
The team is now up to 19 players on their roster. They were still short players for the game against Washington because of sickness, injuries, and paperwork that still needs to be processed. Three players were out this week due to injuries but are expected to be able to play next week.
“The team is excited to have more numbers,” Coach George Sauer said. “One of the players that played in this match had attended just one practice and played nearly the entire game.”
Many of the 19 players on the roster have never played before, but Sauer said they are giving everything they have.
“We are excited about the rest of the season and have great hopes for next year as we only have one senior.”
The Westfall girls’ soccer team plays an away game on Monday against Southeastern.