CIRCLEVILLE— As the calendar year draws to an end, the winter sports season is rolling right along.
The final four days of 2021 are filled with basketball, and a little bit of wrestling. Here’s a look at the tournament and games for Pickaway County schools this week.
Basketball
Tuesday night is a full docket, including boys’ and girls’ basketball.
The Logan Elm boys’ team host Zane Trace. The JV team tips off at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
The Aces at Amanda-Clearcreek host Shekinan Christian, the tipoff times are listed as 4 p.m. for the freshman boys’ team, 5 p.m. for the JV team and 6:30 p.m. for varsity.
On the road on Tuesday, the Teays Valley Vikings take on the Logan Chieftains, varsity tipoff is at 7:30 p.m..
One girls’ team is in action on Tuesday night.
The Lady Vikings host Newark High School, varsity tipoff is at 7:30 p.m..
Originally, the Lady Aces were scheduled to play at Fairfield Christian Academy but the school announced on Monday the game is canceled with no makeup date confirmed yet.
Wednesday night is a lighter schedule for basketball. The only game in the area is at Logan Elm, where the struggling Lady Braves host Unioto.
Before taking a small break for the New Year holiday, the local teams will play Thursday night.
The Westfall Lady Mustangs travel to Circleville to take on the Lady Tigers.
Two other girls’ teams are playing on Thursday, both on the road. Teays Valley is at Groveport Madison and Amanda-Clearcreek is at Zane Trace.
On the boys’ side, the Vikings are also traveling to Groveport Madison. The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces are at home to take on Berne Union.
Wrestling
Several local teams are competing at the second day of the West Jefferson Invitational on Tuesday.
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville and Logan Elm spent Monday at West Jefferson and will finish tournament play Tuesday night.
Results were unavailable at the time of printing.
_______________
Please check circlevilleherald.com for recaps, scores and results all week.