A pair of Logan Elm boys basketball players were honored on Tuesday when they earned All-Ohio recognition in Division II.
Juniors Isaac Ward (15.1 points) and Gabe Chalfin (14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) were both named honorable mention for helping to lead the Braves (19-7) to their first district championship since 2014 and the seventh in the history of the program.
Logan Elm had its regional semifinal last Thursday against Meadowbrook postponed due to the coronavirus. A decision is still pending by the Ohio High School Athletic Association if the rest of the tournament will proceed if/when the schools reopen for the rest of the school year.
Amanda-Clearcreek senior Jayse Miller (13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists) earned honorable mention in Division III.
The teams were compiled by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, based on the recommendations of a panel of writers from across the state. The Circleville Herald is represented in the Southeast District.
Division III
Player of the Year: Christopher “CJ” Anthony, Harvest Prep
Coach of the Year: Troy Dolick, West Lafayette Ridgewood
First Team
Grant Whisman, Madison, 6-7, sr., 25.7; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 28.4; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, so., 15.3; Luke Powell, Barnesville, 6-3, sr., 33.0; Vaughn Dorsey, Waterloo, 6-7, sr., 18.9; Drew Clark, Springfield, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, sr., 21.0; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 23.1
Second Team
Skyler Schmidt, Clermont Northeastern, 6-7, jr., 24.6; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, sr., 15.1; Sean Ealy, Clark Montessori, 5-10, sr., 25.0; Carter Jones, Centerburg, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Cam Evans, Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 31.4; Daryl Houston, Beachwood, 6-1, jr., 23.0; Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, sr., 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, sr., 16.8
Third Team
Cole Fischer, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5 ppg, Steve Gentry jr., Deer Park, 6-0, sr., 20.7; Ryan Sheridan, Elgin, 6-5, sr., 20.2; Trey Stoffer, Ridgewood, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Mason Jakacki, Crestwood, 5-9, sr., 10.1; Austin Peterson, Garfield, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Chris Brooks, South Range, 6-4, sr., 21.0; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, jr., 21.0; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, sr., 19.9; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, jr., 20.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, sr., 17.9; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 18.3
Special Mention
Edward Wright II, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Zach Samsa, Kirtland, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Jonah Wilkerson, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Noah Mesaros, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Luke Merritt, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 19.2; Logan Smith, Martins Ferry, 6-5, jr., 16.3; Brady Schilling, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, sr., 12.4; Carver Myers, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Preston Crabtree, North Union, 6-2, jr., 14.1; Derrick Hardin, Worthington Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.7; Darius Parham, Ready, 6-3, jr., 18.0; Zach Geiser, 6-1, Apple Creek Waynedale, jr., 16.8; Connor Meyer, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-8, jr., 15; J.K. Kearns, Alexander, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-10, so., 15.6; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, jr., 22.4; Matthew Fraulini, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Jacob Polcyn, Fairland, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Titus Burns, Eastern Brown, 6-2, sr., 12.6; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Angelo Milini, Canton Central Catholic, 6-5, sr., 15.1; Joey Kline, Newton Falls, 6-3, jr., 15.7; Kaden Mellott, West Salem Northwestern, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Nathan Gerber, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-6, sr., 15.8; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 16.7; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, jr., 12.3; Avondre Reed, Fostoria, 6-3, sr., 20.1; Luke Denecker, Bluffton, 6-2, sr., 17.6; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-7, jr., 20.7
Honorable Mention
Rayvon Griffin, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, fr., Curtis Harrison, Seven Hills, 6-7, sr., Max McGowen, Mariemont, 6-3, jr., Holden Nease, West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., Hakeem Griggs, North College Hill, 6-1, sr., AJ Eller, Brookville, 5-11, jr.; Cameron Harrison, National Trail, 6-0, sr. Matthew Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr.; Makiah Merritt, Belpre, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, 5-9, fr., 15.0; Weston Baer, Meigs, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Nick Nesser, Zane Trace, 6-7, sr., 13.5; Colby Swain, Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 8.3; Logan Bennett, Adena, 6-5, jr., 17.2; Aiden Porter, Fairland, 6-0, so., 15.3; Clayton Thomas, Fairland, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Chance Gunther, South Point, 5-10, sr., 14.9; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-4, jr., 13.6; Cory Borders, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Jayden Hesler, North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.6; Zane Kingsolver, West Union, 6-2, sr., 19.0; Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, 6-4, so., 9.5; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-8, so., 14.5; Trenton Wilson, Bellaire, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Keegan Offenberger, Magnolia Sandy Valley. 6-1, sr., 13.1; Koleten Smith, Ridgewood, 5-11, sr., 13.0; Zane Wallace, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 12.8; Gaven Williams, Coshocton, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Sam Ray, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Branson Taylor, Elyria Catholic, 6-8, sr., 16.0; Martin Lowry, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, sr., 16.0; Giles Harrell, Oberlin, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Charlie Simon, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, sr., 12.1; Anthony Olsen, Wickliffe, 5-11, sr., 17.8; Kyle Woods, Conneaut, 6-1, jr., 15.7; Mason McClellan, Wellington, 6-0, sr., 16.2; Abe Bayus, Warren Champion, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Mason Higgins, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-7, sr., 15.8; Michael Pelini, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, jr., 18.2; J.J. Cline, West Salem Northwestern, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, jr., 14.9; Caleb Francis, Atwater Waterloo, 6-2, sr., 14.3; Jonathan Bertovich, East Palestine, 5-10, soph., 26.3; Landen Kiser, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Evan Ohlin, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, sr., 14; Ben Draper, 5-9, Creston Norwayne, sr., 13.8; Eli Burke, Africentric, 6-0, jr., 14.1; Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown, 6-1, jr., 16.8; Calijaha’won Davis, Africentric, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Blake Miller, Northmor, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Jayse Miller, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Carter Warstler, Columbus Academy, 6-0, sr., 15.1
Division II
Player of the Year: George Mangas, Lima Shawnee
Coach of the Year: Devin Fulk, Heath
First Team
Paul McMillan, Woodward, 6-2, so., 31.3; Carl Blanton, Trotwood Madison, 6-2, sr., 26.2; Desmond Watson, DeSales, 6-5, jr., 23.0; Caleb Wallis, Jackson, 5-7, sr., 23.0; Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky, 6-0, sr., 25.0; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, jr. 30.4; Luke Frazier, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-4, sr., 22.2; Luka Eller, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-8, 21.8; Nehemiah Benson, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-6, sr., 21.5; Malaki Branham, Akron SVSM, 6-5, jr., 21.0
Second Team
AJ Braun, Fenwick, 6-9, jr., 18.0, Evan Prater, Wyoming, 6-6, sr., 19.0; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester,6-3, jr. 34.0; Otto Kuhns, Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Huston Harrah, Fairfield Union, 6-5, sr., 15.0; Johnathan McCall, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-0, sr., 15.3 ppg; Tresean Jackson, East Liverpool, 6-1, sr., 22.3; Josh Irwin, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-7, jr., 22.6; Jay Billingsley, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, jr., 17.4; Quentin Richardson, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, sr., 24.6
Third Team
Isaiah Walker, Wyoming, 6-5, jr., 25.3; Camron McKenzie, Hughes, 6-2, jr., 24.0; Chance Groce, Linden McKinley, 6-5, jr., 14.6; Brandon McLaughlin, Heath, 6-8, so., 13.0; Jackie Santa-Emma, Jonathan Alder, 5-11, sr., 14.5; Trey Woodward, London, 6-7, jr., 15.1; Trey Robertson, Waverly, 5-9, so., 21.5; Evan Young, Upper Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 17.1; T.J. Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, sr., 22.0; Sencire Harris, Akron SVSM, 6-3, soph., 14.0; Hunter Drenth, Richfield Revere, 6-7, sr., 14.7
Special Mention
Brandon Heigelmann, Tallmadge, 6-4, sr., 23.5; Carson Ryan, Struthers, 6-5, sr., 15.0; Reese Leone, West Branch, 5-9, sr., 16.0; Chance Wells, Wooster Triway, 6-2, sr., 18.4; Connor O’Toole, Gates Mills Academy, 6-3, sr., 12.5; Luken Hill, Sheridan, 6-5, sr., 11.9; Carson Conley, Licking Valley, 6-2, sr., 21.4; Brady Uhl, Alter, 6-1, sr.; Darren Rubin, Oakwood, 6-0, sr.; Sammy Anderson, Trotwood Madison, 6-2, sr.; Gavin Arbaugh, Vinton County, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Isaac Little, Unioto, 5-10, jr., 13.5; Brandon Simoniette, Warren, 6-1, sr., 13.9; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-0, jr., 16.4; Brayden Markins, Athens, 5-10, sr., 16.1; William Brown, Youngstown Chaney, 6-5, sr., 10.0; Tommy Reynolds, Norton, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Andrew Pucci, Alliance Marlington, 6-3, sr., 20.4; Jac Alexander, Oak Harbor, 5-10, sr., 18.6; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, jr., 17.2; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, jr. 30.4; Da’Sean Nelson, Toledo Rogers, 6-7, sr., 12.0; Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, jr.; 14.6; Ethan Steger, 6-5, sr.; 15.9; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-9, jr.; 15.0; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-1, sr., 22.2; Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, sr.; 17.1; John Barker, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Jamiya Neal, Toledo Rogers, 6-6, jr., 10.5; Jent Joseph, New Philadelphia, 6-0, sr., 11.8; Nate Harris, St. Clairsville, 5-9, sr., 17.0; Adam Chaney, Carrollton, 6-4, sr., 17.1; A.J. Clayton, Philo, 6-8 so., 18.1; Skye Bryan, Tri-Valley, 5-11, sr., 13.5
Honorable Mention
Ben Knotsman, Tippecanoe, 6-4, jr.; Evan Brunot, McNicholas, 6-2, sr.; Cam Coomer, Wilmington, 6-2, sr.; Evan Ipsaro, New Richmond, 5-11, fr.; Braxton Hammond, Jackson, 6-3, jr., 10.2; Lance Montgomery, Vinton County, 6-0, jr., 14.0; Josh Lambert, Unioto, 6-2, sr., 9.4; Jake Baumgard, Warren, 6-5, jr., 9.1; Brayden Whiting, Athens, 5-10, jr., 17.0; Logan Blouir, Gallia Academy, 6-2, sr., 16.6; Jordan Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-5, jr., 17.3; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, so., 11.1; Chase Poston, Fairfield Union, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Isaac Ward, Logan Elm, 5-10, jr., 15.1; Gabe Chalfin, Logan Elm, 6-0, jr., 14.8; Logan Rodgers, Miami Trace, 6-7, jr., 13.8; Landen Russell, Sheridan, 6-2, jr., 14.8; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-1, jr., 13.8; Dominic Cork, Cambridge, 6-5, jr., 14.8; Calvin Bickerstaff, Steubenville, 6-5, sr., 14.7; Luke Chetock, Lisbon Beaver, 5-10 sr., 15.1; Kaiden Hartman, Maysville, 6-1, sr., 17.2; Reece Perkins, John Glenn, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Addy Black, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-5, sr., 9.0; Brennan O’Hara, East Liverpool, 6-3, sr., 12.9; Deshaun Nettles, Cleveland Central Catholic, 6-8, sr., 20.2; Ethan Colbert, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-11, sr., 21.0; Jaden Hameed, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-11, jr., 24.4; Jalen Barnes, Rocky River Lutheran West, 5-11, sr., 20.0; Ashton Price, Bay Village Bay, 6-0, jr., 24.2; Josh Norton, Chagrin Falls, 6-2, jr., 11.3; Sirr Hughes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-11, jr. 12.1; Collin Chambers, Louisville, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Jimmy Salamone, Richfield Revere, 5-9, jr., 20.5; Ethan Hays, Aurora, 6-2, sr., 21.5; Sharrod Taylor, Youngstown Chaney, 6-1, jr., 15.0; Ronnell Perie II, Akron Buchtel, 6-2, jr., 19.0; Deshawn Jones, Akron East, 6-0, sr., 18.5; Khoi Thurmon, Copley, 5-11, fr., 16.9; Trey Metzka, Struthers, 6-4, jr., 14.2; Joe Bruno, Canfield, 6-3, sr., 13; DeSean Harris, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, sr., 14.5; Damian Davis, Bexley, 5-9, sr., 18.4; Jackson Izzard, Jonathan Alder, 6-3, sr., 14.7; Dylan Johnson, Cheshire River Valley, 6-1, jr., 18.1; Amani Lyles, Beechcroft, 6-6, so., 17.2; Marquise Moore, Hamilton Township, 6-1, sr., 16.3; JJ Simmons, Beechcroft, 5-10, so., 18.2; Keylan Williams, Heath, 6-5, so, 13.2