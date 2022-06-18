The card Saturday saw nine races yet three riders scored two victories apiece.
Brett Miller kicked off the winning of the day in the first race. Miller won the First Division the Oscar Morgan Memorial. Miller in the cart behind two-year old filly, Honey Buzz completed the mile run in time off 2:01.2 to hold off Majorita Hill. Miller also won the third race, the First Division of the Jim Pollock Memorial. This in the sulky for two-year colt, The Long Con, Miller finished race with a time of 2:07.6 for the win.
Ronnie Gillespie picked up whee Miller left off. In the fourth race, Artua took home top honors, with Gillespie in the sulky. The two year filly finished with a time of 2:08.6. The fifth race on the card was the Second Division of the Jim Pollock Memorial. Gillespie drove Supreme Class to to a victory clicking in at 2:05.2, notching his second consecutive win.
It was in the sixth race on the card, the Second Division of the Oscar Morgan Memorial that Jeff Nisonger would notch his first of two victories, Nisonger drove Go Tell Murph to win in a time of 2:05.2. It was in the eighth race that Nisonger would collect his second win, In the cart, behind Take A Chance Fran, Nisonger won the Fourth Division of the Oscar Morgan Memorial with a time of 2:03.2.
Austin Hanners won he second race, in the sulky for Camie’s Babygirl, a three-ear old filly, Hanners clocked in with the top time of the day with a mark of 2:01.2.
The seventh race was by Grand Revival with Russel Swartz in the sulky. In the night cap, Jason Peedy won along the horse She’sOneBadMomma.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.