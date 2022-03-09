CIRCLEVILLE— Two Amanda-Clearcreek wrestlers are set to compete in the Division III state wrestling championship this weekend.
Seniors Bobby Pieratt and Grant Guiler both finished in third place for their weight-class at the district tournament last weekend to qualify for the state championship.
Pieratt, who competes at 144 pounds, went into districts with a 35-5 record. After losing his first bout in a close 8-7 decision, Pieratt won five straight matches to earn a top three spot. The bout that earned Pieratt a spot at states ended in the second period when Pieratt pinned Sandy Valley senior Brody Marks 46 seconds into the period.
Up one weight-class at 150, Guiler’s journey at districts was similar to Pieratt. Guiler lost his opening bout in a 7-5 decision, before winning five matches to claim third place. Guiler had three pins at the tournament, including one in 47 seconds during his final bout.
Both wrestlers will face a No. 2 seed in the opening round of the state championship.
Also qualifying for the Division III state tournament at the same districts was Westfall senior Glenn Keeton.
Keeton entered the 175 pound bracket at districts with a 31-10 record. Compared to his fellow Pickaway County qualifiers, Keeton’s journey to state qualifier was not as straightforward.
Keeton also won his opening bout by decision, for him it was 10-7 in his favor. Keeton then won his next match by default after his opponent could not finish the match. Following that, Keeton himself forfeited his next match, moving him down to the third place bracket.
In the match that would make or break his chances at states, Keeton won 5-2 to punch his ticket to the Schottenstein Center this weekend. Keeton forfeited his final match, ceding the No. 3 spot and advancing to the state championship to face a No. 1 seed in the opening round.
Team results
Out of 54 teams competing at the Division III Heath districts, Amanda-Clearcreek finished in seventh place with 76 team points. The Westfall Mustangs finished tied for 14th with 41.5 team points.
The Aces had six total wrestlers qualify for districts this year, including two who are state alternates after finishing fifth in their weight-class. Senior Hunter Matheny at 165 pounds and junior Landon Lhuillier at 138 both finished fifth after going 3-2 at the tournament.
Westfall also had two wrestlers finish in fifth place. Sophomore Bryce Wickline placed fifth in the 157 weight-class, while junior Antony Hoty made top five in the 113 weight-class.