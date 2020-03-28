Three individuals from the coverage area reached the top of their respective sports by earning state championships over the last decade.
After losing in the state semifinal in the previous two seasons, Circleville's Nate Keaton qualified for the 2017 state final in his junior season with a 4-2 win against Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Matthew Cardello.
He then earned a state championship at 113 pounds with a 1-0 victory over Streetsboro's Dominic Carone.
Keaton repeated during his senior season, blanking Graham's Alek Martin 8-0 in the championship match at 120 pounds.
Keaton a quick grappler who was strong on top and could ride out opponents, like he did to win his first state championship, finished his high school career with 209 wins against just 15 losses, landing him in the top 10 at the time in the state for all-time wins.
Amanda-Clearcreek's Cole Genders had a flair for the dramatic in 2015, going to sudden victory in a state final at 220 pounds to score a 5-3 win over Carrollton's Tyler Dodd.
Amanda-Clearcreek's Kori Tatman kicked off the decade with the first individual state championship for the area by claiming the Division II pole vault in 12-06 feet, which bested CVCA's Sarah Rasnick by three inches.
A couple of other individual performances also stood out from the last decade.
Circleville's Brad Liston capped his high school career with a third-place finish at the state meet in the 3200 in 9:19.16 in 2010, but will be remembered for his 2009 two-mile run at Jesse Owen Memorial Stadium, when he wheeled in runners who went out too fast one by one over the final mile to go from the back of the pack to winning the 3200 state championship in 9:18.30.
June 7, 2014 should be recognized as the greatest day in the athletic history of Westfall High School.
The softball team won the first state championship in school history with a thrilling 1-0 win over Bloom-Carroll.
Two hours away from Akron in the Capital City, senior Kylie Goldsmith turned in an impressive performance in the Division II track meet, finishing as state runner-up in both the 100 (12.21) and the 200 (25.00).