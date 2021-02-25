WILLIAMSPORT — After experiencing troubles early on in the season, three Mustangs received All-League honors for their performances in the Scioto Valley Conference.
With many young and inexperienced players on its roster, head coach Christian Meister explained to The Circleville Herald that games were challenging early on this season. While youth may have been a challenge worthy of taking on, the pandemic caused more than just scheduling conflicts for teams.
“I thought our guys did well with working and staying ready during our zoom meetings and came okay shape, but there is no substitute for real practice,” Meister said.
For some athletes, sweat turned into boredom as teams grappled with the current reality the pandemic caused early last year.
When looking at the win loss column, Meister pointed to it one of the struggles the team coped with this season. However, the coached noted while losses were present, they gave the team positive aspects to look back on in terms of their game.
“This season was a struggle for is in terms of the wins and losses,” Meister comments. “But if you look take a look at our scheduled and how competitive we were, there are lots of positives to take from it.”
Even with the everlasting struggles, the Mustangs were able to generate some good highlights this season, one being defeating the “perennial powerhouse” — The Unioto Sherman Tanks.
“The highlight of our season was knocking off the perennial powerhouse in our league, Unioto, and taking them out of a first-place tie for the league championship,” Meister stated. “That win was huge for our guys and can be one to point for moving forward in terms of our potential.”
For the Mustangs on the court, three players earned All-League honors and recognition.
For Mustang No. 32 Lucas Blackburn, his first-team All-League notoriety is one that is well deserved, according to his coach. The 6-foot 3-inch senior averaged a double-double while also being one of the most diligent players on the team.
“He set the tone and is a great example for hoe to work hard if you want to be successful,” Meister said.
Aston Nunemaker and Tyler Shipley were also included in the SVC All-League honorable mention category. Both are players are currently juniors and with their recognition — they hope to keep improving as their mentioned prior.
Nunemaker served as a point guard for the Mustangs this season. He also led the area and conference with 25 charges taken this season.
“He is a true team player and embodies the idea of playing for the family,” Meister said.
Shipley solidified himself as the team’s best perimeter player whilst creating havoc for other teams’ offenses on a regular, nightly basis. He was usually responsible for covering the opponent’s best player.
“I am proud of our guys who received recognition this season,” Meister said. “These guys worked harder all year and earned everything they got.”