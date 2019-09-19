No sharing is required this time.
The Teays Valley boys golf team won a Mid-State League Buckeye Division match for the third time in four tries this season on Thursday at Denison Golf Club to claim the outright league championship.
Fairfield Union and Teays Valley had shared the league championship in the previous two seasons.
The Vikings shot 346 in the fourth league match of the season, followed by Fairfield Union (351) and Bloom-Carroll (359).
With the win, the Vikings finished 23-1 in league play this season. Fairfield Union came in second at 19-5 and Bloom-Carroll was third at 18-6.
“I am extremely proud of these guys. We have been trending towards better scores and play for about three or four weeks,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “The guys have put in hard work and have embraced the things we have been talking about and put into work those tools.”
Ayden Gillilan shot a round of 80 to finish third overall in the league — four strokes behind medalist Nick Congrove of Liberty Union — to lead the Vikings. Adam Benschoter turned in a scorecard of 85, Eli Rings fired a 90 and JD Lathem had 91.
Also playing for Teays Valley were Kyle Wingo (93) and Eli Gregg (94).
“Our seniors — we have six of them — are a very special group. They will be leaving us with three straight league championships,” Barnett said. “I can not say enough about our senior leadership and how they have kept grinding things out.
“Our underclassmen have been outstanding for us this year. Each one of them have come thru with clutch rounds when we needed them the most. Those two factors have allowed us to be able to go really deep in our lineup and not miss a beat. I am looking forward to the post season as I know we are playing our best golf right now.”
Circleville finished fourth in the match with 377 and was fifth in the final league standings at 6-18.
Wyatt Allison paced the Tigers with 90, Austin Hulse had 94, Drew Meadows shot 96 and Garrett Brooks turned in a 97. Also playing for CHS were Todd Keller (99) and Alex Turnbull (125).
Logan Elm was fifth in the match at 378 and finished fourth in the final league standings at 11-13.
Avery Clouse shot 87 for the Braves, Luke Baldwin had 95, Jaren Stover fired a 96 and Ryan Kraft turned in a 100. Also playing for LE were Clayton Dalesandri (106) and Colton Mace (112).
Amanda-Clearcreek finished seventh in the match with 418 and tied for sixth in the final league standings with Liberty Union at 3-21.
Forrest Doersam shot 94, Landon Horn had 101, Darren Hunter turned in a 109 and Evan Miless fired a 114. Also playing for A-C was Casey Andrix (137).
Mustangs finish fifth in SVC
Westfall placed fifth in each of the final two Scioto Valley Conference matches of the season on Thursday at the Elks Golf Course outside of McDermott and also finished fifth in the final conference standings.
Parker Thornton shot scores of 47 and 46, Jack Lathem turned in 47 and 47, Jose Kern shot 50 and 49 and Hayden Ailing fired a 51 and 52. Also playing for Westfall were Brian Schobeloch (63-76) and Josh Poole (62-74).
Piketon won the seventh conference match of the season with a nine-hole score of 168 and Unioto prevailed in the final conference match of the season with 168.
The Shermans claimed the conference title with 62 points, followed by Piketon (58), Southeastern (44), Zane Trace (42) and the Mustangs (35).