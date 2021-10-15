Teays Valley vs. Liberty Union
The Lady Vikings have earned the title of MSL co-champions in volleyball with a win over Liberty Union on Thursday.
This marks the first time since 2006 that the TV volleyball team has reached the the top of the MSL in the regular season. They share the title with the Hamilton Township Lady Rangers.
Teays Valley finished the regular season with an overall record of 17-6 and a league record of 12-2.
Logan Elm vs. Amanda-Clearcreek
In a Buckeye Conference match up the Logan Elm Lady Braves swept all three sets to defeat the Amanda-Clearcreek Lady Aces 3-0.
Logan Elm reached 25 points in all sets on Thursday night. Senior Kaiya Elsea was named the player of the match for the fifth time this season.
Circleville vs. Hamilton Township
The Lady Tigers fell to Hamilton Township 3-0 on Thursday in a game that sealed the Lady Rangers as co-champions of the MSL.
Westfall @ Southeastern
The Lady Mustangs pulled out a close win on Thursday against Southeastern.
After a back-and-forth during the first three sets Westfall won 3-2. Senior Claire Latham was named player of the match.