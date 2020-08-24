WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall Local School District, The SVC league has decided to allow a maximum sale of two tickets per participant for fall sporting events due to the maximum seating capacity in each stadium.
All SVC home and away tickets will be $5 cash at the gate for middle school and high school games. No senior rates, SVC passes, or any other passes will be accepted.
Doors will open 30 minutes before the event. Please maintain social distancing; masks need to be worn indoors and outdoors while on campus with no congregating in the parking lot after events.