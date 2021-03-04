CIRCLEVILLE — After suffering a loss to the Liberty Union earlier in the week, the Lady Tigers, lead by No. 44 Kenzie McConnell, would have their vengeance Wednesday night defeating the Lions 57-52 in extra minutes, taking home the Mid-State League title in the process.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Tigers faced their MSL opponent but would end up taking home a loss. If Circleville won the first meeting, they would have been solidified as the outright MSL champions.
During the first quarter of play, the Lady Tigers quickly got to work scoring a total of 16 points against the Lady Lions’ 12. For most of the game, the score would remain close as both teams pressed on defense early on.
During the first quarter, most the home team’s points came from McConnell who went on to collect 10 points inside the arc.
Starting the second quarter, it was clear both teams were willing to go the distance for the MSL title. However, thanks to a few good plays on offense, the Tigers were able to pull away thanks to McConnell and her supporting cast.
Midway through the second quarter, the Lady Tigers took the ball down to their opponent's basket. The Lady Lions stayed patient on defense stopping Circleville’s plays sometime before they even started rolling. After not finding a driving lane, Circleville’s No. 4 Morgan Blakeman successfully landed a 3-point shot putting her team up 23-16.
At the halfway point in the title game, the Lady Tigers led the Lady Lions 30-24 with most points coming from McConnell who tallied an additional seven points in the second quarter — totaling 17 points in the game for her so far.
Coming out of the half, the Lady Lions suddenly sparked on offense and defense getting fans on their toes. Midway through the third, the Lady Lions would make it a three-point game. With almost three minutes left in the quarter, the visiting challengers were able to secure a 3-point shot of their own — putting them ahead of the Lady Tigers 38-36.
After a brief timeout, Liberty Union scored another 3-point play putting them further ahead with the score at 41-36. After inbounding, the Lady Tigers would turn over the ball on offense. With less than two minutes left in the quarter, the Lady Lions would run out the clock ending the quarter at 41-36.
The Lady Tigers would not be denied Wednesday night after going into overdrive to try and take the lead. After a Lady Lion scored, making her team lead 49-45, Circleville had a chance to respond. However, a late travel call would get the ball back in the hands of the visiting team — the home crowd, at the same time, voicing their grievances.
With just less than two minutes left in regulation, the Lady Lions would call a timeout. The Lady Tigers were able to make it a two-point game with just seconds left in the fourth. Struggling to find an opening on offense, Circleville turned to its most reliable scorer, McConnell.
With just point five second left on the clock, Blakeman would inbound the ball to McConnell who, in mid-air, would score as the buzzer sounded. With the crowd now in hysteria, the Lady Tigers prepared for extra minutes.
For what was a close game through and through, the Lady Tigers won the MSL title on their own home court with the final score 57-52. McConnell was the Circleville’s leading scorer, racking up 27 points for her squad on the night. In supporting roles, No. 5 Gabby McConnell scored 12 points followed by Blakeman who tallied 10 in the game.
“We knew it was going to be a battle tonight,” head coach Steve Kalinoski told The Circleville Herald after the game. “They got us there Monday.”
Preaching to his ladies the importance of a short-term memory, Kalinoski and the Lady Tigers answered the call when the MSL title was on the line.
“I am so proud of our kids,” Kalinoski said as he began to choke-up. “Totally proud of our girls… glad to get this one tonight.”
Recounting her game saving shot in the fourth quarter, Kenzie shared that it was a do-or-die for her last moments as a Lady Tiger to do something special.
“I knew I had to step up for my team and for myself… and get this league championship,” Kenzie said.
Circleville 57, Liberty Union 52
Liberty Union 12 12 17 8 3 — 52
Circleville 16 14 6 13 8 — 57
CIRCLEVILLE
Faith Yancey 1 0-0 2, Alaina Francis 1 2-2 4, Morgan Blakeman 3 3-2 10, Gabby McConnell 3 4-4 12, Lily Winter 1 0-0 2, Kenzie McConnell 8 11-13 27 TOTALS: 17 20-23 57; 3-pt field goals: 3