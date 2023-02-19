Tigers advance to Sectional Championship

Circleville’s Briley Cramer (4) harasses Waverly’s. Cade Carroll. Waverly coach Evan Callihan thought the pressure Circleville showed on defense disrupted his team in the third quarter. Cramer finished with a game- high 28 points.

 Photo by Bret Bevens/APG Media

CIRCLEVILLE – The Circleville Tigers will move on to a Division II Sectional Championship matchup with Miami Trace, Wednesday night at Miami Trace High School, after defeating Waverly 56-47.


