Tigers advance to Sectional Championship

CIRCLEVILLE – The Circleville Tigers will move on to a Division II Sectional Championship matchup with Miami Trace, Wednesday night at Miami Trace High School, after defeating Waverly 56-47.
The sectional semifinal loss finishes Waverly’s season at 2-20. The win lifts Circleville to 11-12 and advances them to face off with Miami Trace.
“The only record I say is 1-0,” Circleville Boys' Coach Cody Carpenter said. “1-0 in the tournament.”
Circleville’s defense held Waverly to only two field goals in the third quarter and sank 11-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter to vanquish Waverly and advance to a sectional final.
The Waverly team went 2-for-12 from the free throw line and 1-for-7 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
Over a six and a half minute stretch of the third quarter Circleville out scored Waverly 14-3. The only points scored by the Orange and Black was the triple by Caden Nibert. Waverly trailed by 15 going into the final quarter of play.
Waverly clawed back in the final stanza. Over the first 1:17 of the last quarter a Waverly used a 5-0 spurt to slash the lead to 10, 41-31. A minute later the lead was cut to seven.
The Circleville squad answered when Briley Cramer converted an old-fashioned three-point play to build the lead to double digits.
With 2:40 left, one of Waverly’s eight three-pointers on the night, cut the lead back to seven. Yet another three with just over two minutes remaining trimmed the Circleville lead to four, 46-42.
Waverly started to foul late to extend the game, but Circleville was excellent from the charity stripe all night going 20-for-24 in the game.
In the opening quarter, Waverly jumped out a 4-0 lead on a pair of baskets by senior Logan Swords. But Briley Cramer’s put back knotted the game before Cramer gave his squad the lead from the foul line. Caden Nibert’s first long ball of the game knotted the game nine. The Circleville team fought back and took an 11-10 lead into the second quarter,
In the second quarter, Waverly took off a 7-0 run to start the quarter, with a three-pointer and two baskets. Circelville fought back and had trimmed the lead to one after an and one was converted with 2:43 to go in the first half. Circleville was able to regain the lead late and carry a one-point edge in the locker room.
In the third quarter, Waverly only had two field goals: a Ryan Haynes bucket late and Nibert three. Circlevile exploded for 19 points in the third quarter.
Cramer led the way with seven in the quarter, Preston Hulse added four. Slate Search had three and Matt Bradley and Parker Kidwell had a deuce each.
During the fourth quarter comeback for Waverly, Circlevile only had two field goals, but they hit their shots from the foul line.
Cramer drained eight free throws down the stretch, Search added a pair of free throws in the final stanza and West rattled home one.
For Circleville, Briley Cramer finished with a game-high 28 points. Slater Search added 16 to the Circleville cause.
Caden Nibert led the way for Waverly with 15 points, Logan Swords added 13 in his farewell contest.
WAVERLY (47) - Logan Swords 6 0 3 1 13; Mason Kelly 1 0 0 0 2; Jamison Morton 0 3 0 0 9; Cade Carroll 0 0 2 0 0; Caden Nibert 1 4 5 1 15; Ryan Haynes 3 0 2 0 6; Jake Schrader 1 0 0 0 2; TOTALS 12 7 12 2 47.
CIRCLEVILLE (56) - Preston Hulse 1 0 2 2 4; Nolan West 0 0 3 1 1; Matt Bradley 1 0 0 0 2; Briley Cramer 8 0 13 12 28; Parker Kidwell 1 0 2 1 3 ‘Ian Warden 1 0 0 0 2; Slater Search 6 0 4 4 16; TOTALS 18 0 24 20 56.
