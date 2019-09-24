It’s the perfect time for the Circleville boys golf team to put together its strongest play of the season.
The Tigers grabbed the final qualifying spot for the district tournament on Tuesday by finishing fifth in a Division II Southeast District sectional held at Jaycees Golf Course outside of Chillicothe.
Unioto topped the 14-school field with 324, followed by Fairfield Union (341), Alexander (364), New Lexington (370) and the Tigers (378), who finished three strokes ahead of former South Central Ohio League rival Hillsboro.
“I am extremely proud of these guys for qualifying for the district golf tournament,” Circleville coach Luke McConnell said. “They really push each other to get better and it has paid off. This is the first time we have been to the district tournament in a while and I just want them to enjoy it for a bit and then get back to work.”
Drew Meadows led the way with a round of 90, Austin Hulse and Wyatt Allison each shot 92 and Garrett Brooks turned in a 104. Todd Keller also played for the Tigers and shot 115.
Logan Elm finished ninth with 386.
Senior Jaren Stover will join the Tigers at the district tournament after earning the fourth of five individual qualifying spots with a round of 88.
Following Stover for the Braves were Avery Clouse (94), Colton Mace (97) and Luke Baldwin (107). Ryan Kraft also played for the Braves and turned in a scorecard of 108.
Westfall was 12th for 412.
Jack Latham led the way with 91, Parker Thornton shot 100, Jose Kern fired a 105 and Hayden Ailing turned in a 116. Also playing for the Mustangs was Brian Schobeloch with 132.
Stover and the Tigers will make the short drive to Crown Hill Golf Club on Oct. 2 for the 10-team district tournament. The district champion and top player not on the district champion will advance to the state tournament.