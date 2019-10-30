When looking to start climbing the ladder after a winless season, the first steps are often small ones.
Circleville took its first step earlier this month when it snapped a 15-game losing skid with a 20-14 win over archrival Logan Elm in the Backyard Brawl.
While the sledding has been difficult in the last three games for the Tigers, they have an opportunity to take some momentum into the offseason on Friday if they can earn a road win over winless Fairfield Union in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
It’s been a struggle most of the season for the Falcons (0-9, 0-5), who list just 33 players on their entire high school roster. They’ve scored more than a touchdown in just one game — a 27-20 setback to 2-7 Lakewood, which is also the closest game the Falcons have had this season.
Fairfield Union is coming off a 56-7 thrashing by St. Clairsville, which is consistently one of the better schools in Division IV, Region 15.
Senior quarterback Blayde Patton and senior running back Isaac Daugherty account for most of the Falcons’ offense.
Circleville is coming off a 56-0 setback to Hamilton Township, where it was outgained 504-100.
The Tigers are averaging 10.4 points per game and allowing 45.2 points, while the Falcons are scoring 7.3 points and yielding 40.3 points per outing.
Fairfield Union won last year’s tilt 38-7 and has won the last three meetings.