ASHVILLE — The Circleville Tigers and the Teays Valley Vikings met earlier on Tuesday this week for a Mid-State League boys basketball showdown. Like the vikings of old, the boy’s squad was out for blood taking an early lead in first quarter rounding out on top in the end of the evening.
Teays Valley Viking No. 4 Garrett Meddock put the first points of the game on the board with well set-up three-point shot. That would be the only points made in the first half of the game.
The Viking defense proved to be quite the challenge for the visiting Tigers or Circleville High School. With just under a minute to play in the first quarter, the Vikings tallied up a total of 20 points to Circleville’s five. In the end, both teams would enter the second quarter with the score 22-8.
After a brief resting period, both teams trotted back onto the court with the Vikings scoring the first points of the quarter which came from sophomore player and No. 23 Peyton Weiler. Throughout the second quarter, the Vikings defensive scheme was a force to be reckoned with as the Tigers struggled to put more points on the board.
At the end of the second quarter, the Vikings lead the Tigers with the total score 34-16. For the Vikings, most of its points came from No. 2 Cam Dyas-Rogers with 10 points — coming from inside the arc — along with No. 35 Cam Primmer with another 10 points also inside the arc.
For the visiting Tigers, most of the points scored came from teammates sharing the ball, but No. 21 Preston Hulse scored the most out of any other Tiger in the half with five points.
The second half of play was very similar to the first as the Vikings quickly got back to regular business but only after Tigers’ No. 11 Briley Cramer took a gamble on an open three-point-shot making the score 34-19 at the start of the third.
With some sparks of light here and there, the Tigers mustered all they could against a non-stop Viking war path. By the start of the fourth quarter, the score would be 46-28, Vikings on top.
In the end, the Vikings of Teays Valley would defeat the Tigers of Circleville with a score of 61-38.
For the Vikings, most of the team points came from players No. 35 Cam Primmer (16) and No. 2 Cam Dyas-Rogers (12). For the Tigers, most of the team’s points came from No. 32 Ian Warden (8) and No. 4 Evan Justice (8).
Teays Valley 61, Circleville 38
Teays Valley 22 12 12 15 — 61
Cirleville 8 8 12 10 — 38
TEAYS VALLEY
Cam Dyas-Rogers 6 0-0 12, Garrett Meddock 4 0-0 10, Liam Sachs 3 0-0 6, Peyton Weiler 2 0-0 4, Jackson Smith 2 0-1 5, Eli Burgett 3 0-0 6, Cam Primmer 8 1-1 16, L. Sachs 1 0-0 2 TOTALS 28 1-1 61; 3-pt field goals: 4
CIRCLEVILLE
M. Bradley 1 0-0 3, Evan Justice 2 0-0 6, Trevor Coleman 1 2-2 5, Briley Cramer 1 0-2 3, Ethan Moore 1 2-4 4, Preston Hulse, 2 0-0 5, Craig Fleck 1 2-3 4, Ian Warden 2 2-4 6 TOTALS 11 6-11 38; 3-pt field goals: 6