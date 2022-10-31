Tigers' Bigam Advances To State Meet

PICKERINGTON – Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam placed 10th at the Regional Championship so she advances to the state meet.
Bigam crossed the finish line with a time of 19:36 minutes for the fast and flat 3.1-mile course at the Region 7 Championship held at North Pickerington High School.
State meet will be held this Saturday at Fortress Obetz.
“She’s definitely ready for the state meet,” Tigers’ Coach Jason Wells said. “Maddux put in a ton of work in the summer and has been running great, especially the last few weeks. Last year, she was just happy to qualify, but she has her sights set a little higher this year. We’ll do a little work this week to make sure she feels sharp and fresh, but most of the real work has been done. Top 10 is really good though; she placed 20th last year.”
Regional meet was not a personal record for Bigam. She ran 18:54.31 at the Unioto Invitational a couple weeks ago and won the league at 19:02 two weeks ago. Earlier this season, Bigam finished 10th overall with a time 20:50 minutes at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz.
Athens’ finished fifth at the regional meet, so the team advances to the state meet.
Athens’ Sophia Solozi, a freshman, ran neck and neck with Granville’s Zoee Lehman over the 3.1-mile course.
The race came down to the final stretch when Lehman, a senior, made her move and passed the freshman in the final stretch.
Lehman crossed the finish line at 18:27 minutes with Szolosi close on her heels at second place (18:28).
Six teams and 24 runners from Division 2 Regional Championship advance to the state meet.
Zane Trace’s Marie Souther at 7th place (19:22) and Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley at 17th (19:57) will compete at the state meet.
Logan Elm’s girls’ team finished 18th place of 20 teams fielding 163 of the top runners from across the region. Leading the Braves was Kinley Whited at 99th place (22:21) followed by teammate Tayla Tootle at 108th place (22:39), Chloe Anderson at 115th place (23:00), Vera Henderly at 118th (23:02), Ella Borland at 123rd place (23:14), Maggie Wilson at 152nd place (24:45), and Camryn Ross at 155th (25:05).
Westfall’s boys’ team placed 15th of 20 teams fielding 160 of the top runners from across the region. Leading the Mustangs’ was Josh Trapp with a 44th place finish (17:16), Henry Barnes at 68th (17:49), Brody Williams at 101st (18:24), Trent Gardner at 107th (18:30), Mason Barnes at 112th (18:34), Nate Wolfe at 138th (19:37) and Wayne Kitchen at 152nd (20:44).
Two top runners, whose season ended on a high note Saturday at the Regional Championship, were Westfall’s Anay Sierra who crossed the finish line at 47th place (21:02) and Zane Trace’s Lydia Delong at 92nd place (22:09).