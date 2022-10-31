Tigers' Bigam Advances To State Meet

Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam placed 10th with a time of 19:36 minutes on Saturday at the Region 7 Championship held at North Pickerington High School.

 Photo by Miles Layton/Circleville Herald

PICKERINGTON – Circleville Tigers’ Maddux Bigam placed 10th at the Regional Championship so she advances to the state meet.


