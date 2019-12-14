Circleville checked visiting Liberty Union to just eight field goals on Saturday on its way to a 57-29 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win.
Kenzie McConnell shot 9 of 11 (81.8 percent) from the field to lead all scorers with 24 points. The Circleville junior post player also pulled down nine rebounds. Jaylah Captain followed with seven points, and Tori Bircher and Brie Kenrick chipped in six apiece.
"Kenzie had an outstanding performance all around for us," Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. "She got us going offensively and she’s playing with a lot of confidence right now."
The Tigers led just 10-9 following a period of play, but made their move in the second quarter by outscoring the Lions 18-5. Five different players scored during the quarter, with McConnell leading the way with 10 points.
Liberty Union was held to just one field goal in the period by Maggie Cundiff.
Circleville expanded its 28-14 halftime lead by three points in the third quarter, paced by McConnell scoring six more. The Tigers had six players score in a 19-point fourth quarter, led by Captain dropping in five and McConnell adding four.
Abbie Riddle had eight points and Josie Howell tacked on six for the Lions (4-3, 3-2).
"Our girls did a great job defensively tonight," Kalinoski said. "Peyton Perini did a great job of sticking to Riddle and limiting her to only eight points. She gives us a lot of energy on the defensive end of the floor and she does a lot of the intangibles that it takes to win basketball games."
The Tigers (7-0, 5-0) travel to Logan on Tuesday for a non-league game.
Amanda-Clearcreek 39,
Logan Elm 27
Amanda-Clearcreek pulled away from host Logan Elm in the fourth quarter on Saturday to record a 39-27 MSL-Buckeye win.
The Aces opened the evening with a 12-7 lead following a quarter of play, led by Kilynn Guiler hitting a trio of three-pointers.
Amanda-Clearcreek went cold in the second quarter, only scoring on a basket by Kate Connell, but used its defense to hold Logan Elm to just two field goals — a three from Karlee Thomas and a basket via Abby Hatter — to take a 14-12 lead into halftime.
Guiler scored four of the Aces' seven points in the third quarter, while holding the Braves to just a field goal each by Brynn Griffith and Hatter, to extend their lead to 21-16.
The Aces' offense finally opened back up in the final stanza, paced by Connell scoring nine points and Emma Butterbaugh contributing five.
Guiler led all scorers with 17 points for the Aces and Connell followed with 13.
Hatter paced the Braves with 10 points and Thomas added eight.
The Braves (5-3, 2-3) host Berne Union on Tuesday for a non-league game, while the Aces (6-1, 4-1) continue league play on Friday at Liberty Union.
Bloom-Carroll 49,
Teays Valley 39
Bloom-Carroll led at all stops on Saturday on its way to a 49-39 MSL-Buckeye win over host Teays Valley.
The Bulldogs led 9-6 at the end of a quarter of play and extended their advantage to 24-18 at intermission and 36-26 entering the final period of play.
Aly Williard paced all scorers with 17 points, including four three-pointers, for the Vikings, Megan Bush had nine and Ashley Deweese added eight.
Nicole Bradbury had 15 points and Makenzee Mason followed with 11 for the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-3).
The Vikings (1-6, 0-5) continue league play on Friday when they host Hamilton Township.