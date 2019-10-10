Circleville sent its first seniors out victorious on senior night with a 25-14, 25-8 and 25-11 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Amanda-Clearcreek.
“It was nice to honor our seniors (Alli Nungester, Aubrey Smith, Mariah Kemp and Kayla Sark) and have them all contribute in the win,” Circleville coach Danielle Perkins said. “I’ve enjoyed working with them this season and the impact they’ve had on our team.”
Nungester capped the evening by serving the final 11 points, including an ace on march point to send the Tigers to their second-straight win.
Kenzie McConnell put away 16 assists to go with three solo blocks; Nungester served a pair of aces and had 10 kills and 13 digs; Smith also had two aces; Kemp contributed eight kills and 12 digs; Jayla Parsons dished out 26 assists and Cara Cooper gathered 11 digs.
The Tigers (17-5, 10-4) finished third in the league this season and now prepare to host Frontier Athletic Conference co-champion Miami Trace on Wednesday for a sectional semifinal.
Circleville faced the Panthers in its invitational last month and prevailed 25-18 and 25-9.