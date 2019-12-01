A good start to each half helped Circleville build a sizable lead on Saturday en route to a 54-42 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Fairfield Union.
Five different players scored in a first quarter that ended with the Tigers holding a 12-6 lead. Circleville expanded its advantage to 24-14 at the break and then used an 18-11 third quarter to take a commanding 42-25 lead into the final period of play.
Five different players scored again in the third, led by Kenzie McConnell dropping in eight points.
McConnell finished the evening with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brie Kendrick scored 11 points and dished out six assists, Jaylah Captain had seven points, and Meghan Davis and Sidney Gray each added six points. Davis also pulled down 16 rebounds.
Katie Burke and Evie Wolshire each dropped in 12 points to lead the Falcons (2-1, 1-1).
The Tigers (4-0, 2-0) continue league play on Friday when they host Teays Valley.
Bloom-Carroll 48,
Logan Elm 35
Logan Elm couldn't recover from a slow start on Saturday in a 48-35 MSL-Buckeye loss to host Bloom-Carroll.
The Braves trimmed a 16-point halftime deficit to six points at the end of the third quarter, but couldn't come any closer to the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1).
Riley Schultz had nine points, and Megan Diehl and Abby Hatter added eight apiece for the Braves (3-1, 1-1), who host Adena on Tuesday for a non-league game.
Boys basketball
Westfall 34,
Washington C.H. 32
Connor Spohn hit a three-pointer from the left wing with 8.8 seconds remaining on Saturday to provide the difference for Westfall in a 34-32 non-conference win over host Washington Court House.
Jay Wyman and Luke Blackburn paced the Mustangs with 10 points apiece and Spohn chipped in five.
Trevor Rarick had 12 points and Tanner Lemaster added 11 for the Blue Lions (0-2).
The Mustangs (2-0) host Logan Elm on Tuesday for a non-conference game.