The Circleville girls basketball team cleaned up on Friday in All-Southeast District honors.
Junior Kenzie McConnell earned player of the year recognition in Division II after averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks. McConnell, who shot 64.5 percent from the field during the regular-season, is the first Tiger to earn the honor since Casse Mogan.
Coach Steve Kalinoski shared district coach of the year honors with Sheridan’s J.D. Walters and Warren’s Amy Colgrove.
Senior Meghan Davis (9.3 points, 8.8 rebounds) and junior Jaylah Captain (9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds) earned second-team recognition, and seniors Brie Kendrick (6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists) and Tori Bircher (7.9 points) both made the third-team.
The Tigers (26-0) play Tri-Valley (25-3) today in a regional final at Zanesville.
Logan Elm senior Abby Hatter (15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists) earned first-team honors, while senior Megan Diehl (4.5 points, six rebounds) and junior Riley Schultz (seven points, 3.1 assists) were both special mention.
The Braves qualified for the district tournament for the first time since 2014.
In Division III, Westfall senior Marcy Dudgeon (12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) landed on third-team and sophomore Gabby Patete (10.9 points, four rebounds) was special mention.
On the boys side, Logan Elm juniors Isaac Ward (15.1 points) and Gabe Chalfin (14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) both made second-team in Division II, junior Jason Sailor (10 points, 3.1 rebounds) landed on third-team and junior Jeremy Wietelmann (6.5 points, 3.5 assists) was special mention.
The Braves have won a district championship and are slated to play on Thursday in a regional semifinal.
Circleville junior Evan Justice (13.2 points, 4 rebounds) joined Wietelmann on special mention.
Westfall senior Jay Wyman (12.8 points) earned third-team honors in Division III and junior Luke Blackburn (10 points, 8.8 rebounds) was special mention.
The teams were picked by a panel of writers from across the district, which includes the Circleville Herald.