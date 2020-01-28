Offense is pretty, but Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski knows what wins games in February and March.
Defense.
And the Tigers showed off their defense on Tuesday by forcing 17 turnovers and limiting host Liberty Union to just three field goals in the first-half of a 51-22 win.
“We’ve been pretty solid defensively for the whole season and the girls did a nice job of getting into position on every possession and making it hard on Liberty Union to execute its offense,” Kalinoski said. “We were able to get our hands into the passing lanes, create some turnovers and get out in transition.
“Our girls know that if we want to put together a deep tournament run like everyone wants to that it’s going to be dependent on how well they play defensively.”
The top-ranked Tigers (20-0, 12-0) wrapped up the outright Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship win the victory, their first league title since 2016.
“We finished second last year in both the league and district, and the girls entered this season with some pretty big goals,” Kalinoski said. “They crossed the league championship off the list.”
The Tigers checked the Lions to just a field goal by Abbie Riddle in the first quarter as they grabbed a 14-2 lead. Tori Bircher, Meghan Davis and Jaylah Captain each scored four points in the period.
Circleville extended its lead to 31-8 at halftime, with Davis and Kenzie McConnell scoring five points apiece during the second quarter and Brie Kendrick adding four.
“We passed the ball extremely well and Brie Kendrick and Jaylah Captain did a nice job of finding Kenzie and Meghan in the post,” Kalinoski said. “Kenzie and Meghan both played well in the post and we were able to score some easy baskets.”
McConnell led all scorers with 16 points and Davis had an impressive stat line of 13 points, 15 rebounds and five steals for the Tigers. Bircher added nine points.
Riddle had eight points and Ember McClaskey added six for the Lions (10-7, 6-6).
The Tigers continue league play on Saturday afternoon at Logan Elm.
Bloom-Carroll 46,
Teays Valley 41
Bloom-Carroll controlled the middle quarters by a 28-16 count on Tuesday to claim a 46-41 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Teays Valley.
The Vikings enjoyed an early 11-8 lead, but fell behind 25-19 at halftime and saw that deficit increase to 36-27 entering the final stanza.
Jenna Horsley had 14 points, Megan Bush tallied 12 and Ashley Deweese chipped in five for the Vikings.
Makenzee Mason paced all scorers with 16 points, Ava Shaw had 12 and Nikki Bradbury added 11 for the Bulldogs (11-8, 7-5).
The Vikings (4-16, 1-11) continue league play on Saturday at Hamilton Township.
Westfall 63,
Paint Valley 59
Westfall led at all stops on Tuesday on its way to a 63-59 Scioto Valley Conference win over host Paint Valley.
The Mustangs enjoyed an advantage of 22-16 after a period of play, 35-30 at halftime and 47-44 entering the final quarter.
Marcy Dudgeon led all scorers with 31 points, Gabby Patete tallied seven, and Mahley Farmer and Kylee Henry each added six for the Mustangs.
Olivia Smith had 18 points to pace the Bearcats (4-15, 2-10).
The Mustangs (8-10, 6-6) continue conference play on Thursday when they host Huntington.
Boys Basketball
Teays Valley 68,
Central Crossing 59
Teays Valley used a strong first half on Tuesday to claim its second consecutive win with a 68-59 non-league decision over visiting Central Crossing.
“Overall, I felt our effort was really good and we rebounded the basketball extremely well,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “We ended the night with 11 turnovers and 11 offensive rebounds. Trey Purdon had five big offensive boards for us and Camden Primmer had three.”
The Vikings jumped out to a 17-11 lead after a quarter of play, with five players chipping into the scoring, led by Garrett Meddock with six points. Teays Valley went into intermission with a 34-22 advantage, led by Clayton Knox with seven points and Cole Sauerbrun adding five in the second quarter.
Knox had 18 points, Meddock followed with 16 and Primmer added 11 for the Vikings.
Devon Miller poured in a game-high 24 points for the Comets (3-15).
The Vikings (6-9) resume league play on Friday at Circleville.
Fairfield Union 78,
Circleville 43
Fairfield Union took charge early and didn’t look back on Tuesday in a 78-43 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Circleville.
The Falcons jumped out to a 22-12 lead and went into halftime with a commanding 43-23 edge.
Riley Gibson poured in a game-high 22 points, Jake Bell had seven, and Craig Fleck and Logan Crabtree added five apiece for the Tigers.
Charlie Bean accounted for 20 points, Chase Poston had 18 and Huston Harrah added 14 for the Falcons (15-2, 9-0).
The Tigers (2-15, 0-9) continue league play on Friday when they host Teays Valley.