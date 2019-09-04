With 14 of his 22 starters on offense and defense playing that position for the first time on a Friday night last week, Circleville coach Luke Katris saw some natural growing pains that they'll work to learn from after falling 42-20 to Miami Trace.
“There are a lot of young kids and it’s the first Friday night and they felt it,” Katris said. “A lot of kids who played alright in scrimmages said, ‘Whoa, it’s a little bit different over here when we’ve got some people around.’ I think it will be better next week when we settle in. Usually game 2s are a little bit better for that. We’ll see what we can get out of them in practice and see how we can improve.
“That’s what I’m interested to see is what is our jump from Week 1 to Week 2.”
The Tigers (0-1) will look to improve their fortunes this week when they face their second and final opponent from Fayette County this season on Friday when Washington Court House (1-0) comes to town.
Washington Court House is coming off a 26-0 shutout last week against Blanchester. Defense has been a concern for the Blue Lions, who allowed nearly 29 points per game last season, and hadn't shutout an opponent since a 2012 win over Hillsboro (not including a 2017 win by forfeit against St. Charles).
“I can’t say enough about the defense,” Washington Court House coach Chuck Williamson told the Record-Herald. “They played phenomenal. Blanchester is a good football team. They run that unorthodox wing-T that’s hard to defend and I thought our kids really stepped up. I couldn’t be prouder of those guys.”
Blanchester was limited to just 66 yards of total offense, all coming on the ground, in the loss.
The Blue Lions generated 244 yards of total offense, with 132 coming via the ground game.
Ethan Rogers-Wright was 16 of 28 passing for 112 yards.
Washington Court House won last season’s game 68-6, and has prevailed in the past three meetings between the one-time South Central Ohio League rivals.