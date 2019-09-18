Luke Katris can see some of the small steps his team has made in the first three weeks of the season.
“Our kids are blocking hard, we’re running the football hard and we’re moving the football, but it’s important that we stay on schedule,” the first-year Circleville coach said. “When we get an opportunity, we need to take advantage and not have a penalty that puts us off schedule or a turnover that switches momentum.”
Turnovers, in specific, have been an issue for the Tigers with 10 in their last two games.
Circleville (0-3) closes non-league play for the season on Friday when it hosts Lucasville Valley (2-1).
The Indians are a Division VI program from the Southern Ohio Conference Division II. After falling 32-27 to Portsmouth in Week 1, the Indians have rebounded with wins of 34-19 over Coal Grove and 23-7 last week against Piketon.
Expect to see a heavy dose of Valley’s running attack, which is led by 5-foot-8 senior running back Kayden Mollette and 5-9 junior quarterback Andrew Andronis.
Mollette ransacked Piketon last week with 160 yards rushing on 16 carries and a pair of touchdowns, with Andronis following closing behind with 153 yards on just 14 totes and another score.
Andronis also completed 7 of 14 passes for 49 yards.
Piketon consumed 245 yards of total offense against Valley, including passing for 145 yards.