Circleville held visiting Hamilton Township scoreless in the first quarter and to just three field goals in the first half on Tuesday on its way to a 71-27 Mid-State League Buckeye Division victory.
Kenzie McConnell scored 12 points and Meghan Davis added eight in a first quarter that ended with the Tigers holding a 22-0 lead.
Six different players scored in the second quarter, led by six markers from Jaylah Captain, to take a 45-7 lead into intermission.
McConnell finished the evening with 18 points, Davis followed with 15, Captain had 10 and Sidney Gray added eight points for the Tigers.
Clarissa Thornton scored 10 points to pace the Rangers (1-1, 0-1).
The Tigers (2-0, 1-0) are right back at it today when they host Chillicothe for a non-league game.
Amanda-Clearcreek 31,
Bloom-Carroll 28
Amanda-Clearcreek turned to its defense in the second half on Tuesday to protect a halftime advantage and defeat visiting Bloom-Carroll 31-28 in an MSL-Buckeye game.
The Aces outscored Bloom-Carroll 11-4 in the second quarter to take a 22-15 lead into halftime. Kate Connell led the way with eight points during the quarter and Kilynn Guiler added a triple.
Bloom-Carroll outscored the Aces 13-9 in the second half, but fell a trey short of ultimately tying the game. A difference in the final tally was the Aces hitting five three-pointers during the game, compared to just one for the Bulldogs.
Connell led all scorers with 16 points, and Guiler and Stephanie Bower each added six points for the Aces.
Makenzee Mason had eight points to pace the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1).
The Aces (2-0, 1-0) continue league play on Friday at Hamilton Township.