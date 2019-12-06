Circleville has four returning grapplers back in the fold this season — Timmy Clements (132), Lucky Donaldson (134/145), Isaac Payne (152/160) and Isaac Evans (195).
"Circleville is still in a rebuilding phase and working to get numbers up across the board," coach Trent Brooks said. "We have 25+ kids on our middle school team, which makes us excited for the future at the high school level. "We are fortunate to have four freshman wrestling this year in Dakota Harris, Aden Seimer, Ethan Kurshner and TJ Fulghelm.
"We are counting on our returning wrestlers to set the tone for the culture we want around. We still lack in experience, but we are teaching the guys to work hard and get better each day. We want to continue to work on technique, gain experience and become as strong as they can, both mentally and physically."