Circleville bounced back from a second set hiccup on Wednesday to defeat visiting Miami Trace 25-11, 24-26, 25-11 and 25-12 in a Division II Southeast District sectional semifinal.
The Tigers (18-5) advance to a sectional final on Saturday at Fairfield Union, which swept McClain last night.
The Tigers opened the evening by scoring the first nine points of the match, powered by two kills apiece by Kenzie McConnell and Alli Nungester, along with McConnell adding a block. Cara Cooper’s extended service run also included an ace.
Circleville eventually built its lead to 17-3 and closed out the set on a kill from Zoey Ferguson.
The Tigers seemed to recover from a slow start to the second set by taking a 10-5 lead, but the Frontier Athletic Conference co-champion Panthers eventually seized a 12-11 lead that grew to as much as four at 20-16.
Circleville responded with an 8-3 run, capped by a kill by Mariah Kemp, to get set point, but the Panthers (12-9) closed out the set with three-straight points — the final two coming on a kill from Tapanga Sanderson and an ace on set point by Kate Leach.
The Tigers jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the third set, sparked by three kills from Ferguson, and eventually extended their lead into double digits at 15-5 on their way to a comfortable win. Circleville then closed out the final set to advance to a sectional final.
Circleville committed seven hitting errors in the second set compared to just seven for the rest of the evening.
McConnell led the way with 17 kills, two solo blocks and 15 digs for the Tigers; Kemp put away 13 kills and also had 17 digs; Alli Nungester served a pair of aces and also have five kills and 16 digs; Morgan Blakeman and Ferguson contributed nine kills apiece; Jayla Parsons dished out 39 assists and had six kills, and Cooper gathered 13 digs with Kayla Sark adding 11.
Sheridan 3,
Logan Elm 0
Sheridan ended Logan Elm’s season for a second consecutive year on Wednesday, this time in a 25-11, 25-19 and 25-9 sectional semifinal win.
McKinley Krogh led the Braves (3-21) with six kills; Arowynn Savage had four kills; Alex Heeter dished out nine assists and Carlee Reed had six and Kaiya Elsea paced the defense with 10 digs.