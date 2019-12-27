PICKERINGTON — Playing for a team known for its post game, Jaylah Captain helped serve notice on Friday that the Circleville Tigers aren’t too shabby on the wings, either.
Captain and teammate Tori Bircher combined for 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a battle of unbeaten teams to send Circleville past Tri-Valley 50-41 in the Pickerington Central Roundball Classic.
“Kenzie (McConnell) and Meghan (Davis) do an amazing job in the post, but we feel like we have a pretty balanced team,” Captain said. “We’re good in the post, good on the wings and then Brie Kendrick does a nice job at point guard.
“It felt nice to step up, along with Tori and the rest of my teammates, to get a big win.”
Circleville expected to face its toughest challenge of the season entering the neutral site non-league game against Tri-Valley, a Division I district semifinalist last season in the rugged Central District that moved down to Division II this year. The Scotties (9-1) entered the game with an impressive resume that included wins of 44-34 against returning regional runner-up New Philadelphia and a 41-33 victory over defending regional champion Sheridan.
The Scotties worked to clog the paint with their defense and held the combination of six-foot junior Kenzie McConnell and 6-1 senior Meghan Davis to 14 points, although the tandem still combined for 21 rebounds.
“We felt Tri-Valley had an opportunity to limit us in the post after they did a nice job earlier this season shutting down Sheridan’s post,” Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski said. “We still got some production at key times from both Kenzie and Meghan, but it was nice to see both Jaylah and Tori have good afternoons.
“Jaylah got us going and out to a lead and then Tori shot the ball well in the second half and gave us another lift.”
Captain scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half and also chipped in five rebounds and four assists. Bircher scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help the Tigers fight off a late run by the Scotties.
“When I took my first shot, it felt pretty good and I got into a good rhythm in the first half,” said Captain, who was named MVP of the game. “Our ball movement was pretty good inside-out and then around the perimeter some, so we could get good looks at the basket.”
The Tigers (11-0) led all the way, but the Scotties threatened to change that when they cut their deficit down to 20-19 early in the third quarter on a layup by Audrey Spiker.
Circleville responded by scoring 12 of the next 13 points, started by an old-fashioned three-point play by Davis and a triple from the top of the key off the shooting hand of Bircher.
Bircher followed that up with two drives to the basket and McConnell closed the surge with a basket to give the Tigers their largest lead of the afternoon at 32-21 late in the period.
Circleville finished the third quarter 7 of 9 (77.8 percent) from the field, compared to Tri-Valley shooting 4 of 14 (28.6 percent).
“We wanted to get to the basket a little more coming out of halftime and the girls did a nice job of executing some backdoor cuts,” Kalinoski said.
The Tigers took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Scotties made one final run to cut their deficit to a possession on three separate occasions, the last on a jumper by Rylie Tracy with 2:55 remaining.
McConnell provided an answer by driving to the basket to give the Tigers a 45-40 advantage. Circleville then salted away the game at the charity stripe by making 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) free throws, with four of those coming courtesy of Kendrick.
Tri-Valley was held to just a Lauren King free throw in the final 2:54. The Scotties were 0 of 3 shooting in crunch time and also had a turnover.
Kalinoski was concerned about the Scotties’ pressure entering the game, but was satisfied with the Tigers finishing with 14 turnovers compared to nine for the Scotties. Circleville held a 31-20 advantage on the glass, including eight offensive.
“Tri-Valley is probably the best team in the East District this season with some height and we felt like they were probably a little quicker than we are,” he said. “I felt our girls did a pretty decent job handling the pressure. We had a couple of sequences we can work on, but overall turnovers really didn’t affect the game and that was good for us.”
King paced the Scotties with 10 points, Kyndal Howe had eight and Spiker added seven.
“We wanted to be solid inside-the-arc and make them beat us from three if they were going to win,” Kalinoski said. “We were pretty solid defensively and mixed in a couple of different looks, including some zone.”
The Tigers are off until the calendar flips to 2020 when they continue non-league play on Thursday night with a home tilt against Westfall.
“We’ve worked hard on this game all week, because we knew Tri-Valley has a pretty good team,” Captain said. “It’s nice to finish the first half of the season undefeated and take some momentum into next month.”