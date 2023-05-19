Logan Smith CV swings

Logan Smith hits a single in a game from earlier in the season. In the game against Sheridan he only allowed 2 hits as the pitcher and at bat he had 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBI.

 By Alicia Caple/ APG Media

THORNSVILLE — The Circleville baseball team beat Sheridan 8-1 in a Sectional final game Wednesday night.


