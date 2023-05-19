THORNSVILLE — The Circleville baseball team beat Sheridan 8-1 in a Sectional final game Wednesday night.
After a scoreless first inning the Tigers took a 7-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Circleville saw a three-run inning in both the third and fourth innings. Scottie Moats scored the first run of the third inning for the Tigers after Tate DeBord doubled on a fly ball. Austin Gray added the second run of the inning after Logan Smith singled on a line drive to left field. The next batter up was Trent Smith and he singled on a line drive, which gave DeBord the opportunity to cross home plate.
With one out in the top of the fourth, DeBord singled on a line drive to right field and Matt Bradley crossed home plate. With Nolan West at bat, Moats scored his second run of the night after a wild pitch by Sheridan. West then singled on a ground ball which allowed Parker Kidwell to advance to third. Kidwell scored after Logan Smith hit a ground ball and reached first on an error.
After Sheridan put a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth, Circleville led Sheridan 7-1. In the seventh inning, the Tigers scored one more run to clinch the win. Angelo Travis singled on a ground ball to left field and Logan Smith scored the final run of the night. Circleville got an 8-1 victory over Sheridan to advance in tournament play.
The Tigers will travel to Ohio University on Monday to take on Unioto in a District semifinal game. First pitch is scheduled to start around 7 p.m.
Stats:
Tate DeBord: 1 run, 2 hits, 2 RBI
Logan Smith: At bat he had 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 RBI. Pitching: 2 hits allowed, 1 run and earned run allowed, 9 strikeouts.