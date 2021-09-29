CHILLICOTHE — Three Pickaway teams competed in the OHSAA Division II Boys' Sectional Golf Tournament on Tuesday; all three took spot in the top 10.
Circleville took first as a team with a score of 338. Logan Elm took seventh place as a team with a score of 383 and Westfall followed in 10th with a team score of 396. There were 15 total teams competing.
Taking first in the individual results, out of 73 total golfers, was Circleville's Jack Holcomb with a total score of 75 — 38 on the front nine and 37 on the back nine.
Avery Ferrell took fifth with score of 42 and 40 for a total of 82. Garrett Brooks rounded out the top-10 placers for the Tigers in ninth with scores of 39 ad 47 for a total score of 86.
Logan Elm had their highest placer of Dilon Riffle in 12th place with scores of 46 and 41 for a total of 87.
For the Mustangs, Dominick Bush took spot 16 with his scores of 44 and 45 for an 89 for the day. Logan Elm's Will Higginbotham was right after in spot 17 with scores of 47 and 43 for a total score of 90.
His teammate, Grant Cline, took spot 23 with a total score of 44 and 49 — 93 total.
Michael Fernandez, of Circleville, rounded out his day in 29th place with scores of 44 and 51 for a 95 total.
Westfall's Jacob Hicks placed 31st with a 47 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine for a total score of his sectional day as 95.
Circleville's Todd Keller placed 35th with scores of 52 and 46 for a 98 total, and Westfall's Jasiah Story took 41st with scores of 52 and 47 for a 99.
Logan Elm's Graham Williams finished his day in spot 58 with a total score of 113 — 58 and 55. Westfall's Bryson Dudgeon was right after in spot 59 with a 63 on the front nine and a 50 on the back nine for a total score of 113.
His teammate, Brian Schobeloch took 64th with scores of 61 and 55 for a 116.
Logan Elm rounded out with Clayton Lambert in 69th place with scores of 62 on the front nine and 67 on the back nine for a total score for the day of 129.
The Tigers, with their first-place team finish, move on to the district meet on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.
Logan Elm's Riffle and Westfall's Bush qualified individually to move on in the tournament.