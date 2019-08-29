Circleville suffered its second consecutive setback in the opening week of Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Thursday, falling in four sets at Fairfield Union.
Kenzie McConnell put away 12 kills; Mariah Kemp had eight kills and 18 digs; Alli Nungester contributed six kills, four aces an 11 digs; Aubrey Smith had five kills and eight digs; Cara Cooper served four aces and had six digs and Jayla Parsons dished out 30 assists.
The Tigers (1-2, 0-2) will try and regroup on Saturday when they travel to the Unioto Invitational.