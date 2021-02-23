CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tigers played their last game of the season Monday night against the Fairfield Union Falcons. With three seniors out due to unforeseen circumstances, the Tigers would go on to lose to the Falcons 52-30.
For the last game of the season, three out of the four seasoned veteran Tigers were unable to play due to injury and quarantine policies. Circleville Boys Basketball Head Coach Cody Carpenter noted that No. 3 Riley Gibson suffered a torn ACL. Further, No. 20 Ethan Moore and No. 4 Evan Justice were placed in quarantine.
The Monday nights Mid-State League matchup, the Falcons were pedal to the metal scoring a total of 16 points at the end of the first quarter of play. For the Tigers, scoring was hard to come by as only No. 23 Craig Fleck would score the team’s only three points of the quarter.
The visiting team were busy on offense leading into the second quarter. With some adjustments made on defense, the Tigers were able to limit the Falcons scoring to just eight points.
However, while they improved in some ways on defense, they suffered on offense. The home team would again only go on to score three points but this time coming from No. 11 Briley Cramer who nailed a 3-point shot midway through the second.
At the conclusion of the half, the score would be 24-6 — Fairfield Union lead.
For the Falcons, No. 10 Charlie Bean was responsible for most of the team’s points tallying up two field goals, one 3-pointer and making three out of four of his shots at the line.
Coming into the third quarter of play, the Tigers tried disparately to keep up with their opponent’s speed and quickness. While improving on offense, the Tigers scored nine points compared to the Falcons’ 16 points.
At the end of the third quarter of play, the score would be 40-15 — Falcons commanding the floor in Tiger Country.
Moving into the fourth quarter, the Tigers showed life on offense even as hopes of a comeback began to wane. In final batch of minutes, the Tigers tallied up 15 points — the most they’ve scored in one quarter the whole game.
The Falcons stayed consistent however, grabbing an additional 12 points in the fourth. The visiting squad along with the Tigers took advantage of shots beyond the arc. For the Falcons, they collected four 3-point field goals in the fourth compared to the Tigers’ three.
When it was all said and done the Tigers would fall to the Mid-State League opponent 52-30.
At the end of the game, Coach Carpenter shared his thoughts on the season and what he and the rest of the staff will look forward to next season.
“This team has fought through adversity all season,” Carpenter told The Circleville Herald. “With the COVID-19 situation, to their senior leader losing his season to an ACL tear, they’ve handled a lot with grit and a relentless attitude to work and get better.”
For many teams, injuries and the unforeseen circumstances the pandemic has caused make this season worth remembering in Carpenter’s eyes. However, there is no time to relax and dwell in the past. For the Tigers, training for next season starts very soon.
“Proud of our young kids for stepping into big roles, and some of our older kids mentoring them,” Carpenter expressed. “In 28 days, the off-season starts. We will work. We will get better.”
Fairfield Union 52, Circleville 30
Fairfield Union 16 8 16 12 — 52
Circleville 3 3 9 15 — 30
FAIRFIELD UNION
Ryan Magill 3 2-2 10, Charlie Bean 4 3-4 12, Caleb Schmelzer 1 0-0 2, Landon Woodside 2 1-1 6, Ted Harrah 4 2-3 10, Christian Carsey 2 0-0 4, Isaac Schmelzer 2 0-0 6, Caleb Redding 1 0-0 2 TOTALS: 19 8-10 52; 3-pt field goals: 6
CIRCLEVILLE
M. Bradley 0 1-2 1, Trevor Coleman 0 2-2 2, Briley Cramer 3 0-0 7, Winston Jones 1 0-0 3, Preston Hulse 0 0-2 0, Max Brooks 1 0-1 2, Craig Fleck 4 2-2 12, N. West 1 0-0 3 TOTALS: 10 5-9 30; 3-pt field goals: 5