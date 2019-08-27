A promising start soon faded for Circleville on Tuesday in a 25-20, 20-25, 7-25 and 22-25 loss to visiting Hamilton Township to open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play.
A 9-0 run in the first set allowed the Tigers to erase a four-point deficit and take an 18-13 lead over the two-time defending league champion Rangers. Circleville received work at the net from Aubrey Smith, Morgan Blakeman during the run, along with eight service points by Alli Nungester, which included an ace.
Back-to-back blocks from Kenzie McConnell eventually increased the CHS advantage to 21-14 on its way to an early lead in the match.
“We did a nice job of getting the ball to Kenzie early and she also had a really good night using her height advantage at the net blocking,” Circleville coach Danielle Perkins said.
The Rangers (5-0, 2-0) countered and used a block from Ayonnie Bonte and an ace courtesy of Julia Lyle to close a 17-7 run to open the second set.
Circleville (1-1, 0-1) tried to rally, cutting its deficit to 22-17 on another block by McConnell and later 24-20, but the Rangers tied the match on a Tigers’ double hit.
Senior Sarah Morbitzer, an Ohio State commit, put on a show all night with her court presence and volleyball IQ, including in the third set when she put away seven kills and also served an ace to help stake the Rangers to an 18-3 lead. Lyle ended the dominating set with an ace to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the match.
“Even in the first set, our serve-receive continued to be shaky and our serving wasn’t as good as it normally is,” Perkins said. “Hamilton Township did a nice job of making some adjustments, and I felt like our girls got a little too nervous and started playing out of our style we want to play once that happened.
“We’re not a fancy team. We need to be fundamentally sound and get the ball to the net, where we have players who can take care of it. There were times where we were trying to do too much individually or being too cute.”
A steady diet of Morbitzer and Grace Green at the net allowed the Rangers to open up an 18-11 in the fourth set.
The Tigers showed some life and rallied to score 11 of the next 13 points, highlighted by a pair of blocks from Nungester and two kills courtesy of Mariah Kemp, to take a 22-20 lead.
“Alli is a competitor and she stepped up and made some nice plays during that run,” Perkins said.
Hamilton Township rattled off five of the next seven points, capped by an ace on match point by Riley Thomas, to claim the match.
McConnell paced the Tigers with 13 kills and also had seven solo blocks. Kemp accounted for six kills, Jayla Parsons dished out 15 assists to go with four kills and nine digs, Nungester posted four kills, a pair of blocks and 16 digs, Aubrey Smith served two aces, chipped in two kills and had 16 digs, Cara Cooper added 16 digs and Kayla Sark had nine.
The Tigers continue league play on Thursday at Fairfield Union.
“This is a good lesson for us to move forward,” Perkins said. “We have some good players, but we’re much stronger and better as a team and it takes playing as a team and not individuals to get to that level.”
Teays Valley 3,
Logan Elm 1
Teays Valley responded after an opening set loss on Tuesday to defeat host Logan Elm 22-25, 25-11, 25-19 and 25-14 in a MSL-Buckeye match.
McKinley Krogh led Logan Elm with nine kills; Arowynn Savage put away six kills, served four aces and had 13 digs; Annie Karshner contributed four kills and eight digs; Carly King dished out 17 digs and had two solo blocks; Kaiya Elsea led the defense with 18 digs, Maraya Neff had 12 and Alex Heeter added seven.
Both teams continue league play on Thursday, as the Vikings (2-3, 1-1) host Liberty Union and the Braves (0-3, 0-1) travel to Bloom-Carroll.
Westfall 3,
Southeastern 0
Westfall made it a quick night on Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-17 and 25-12 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Southeastern.
Kristin Phillips put away 13 kills and also had four solo blocks and five digs; Josie Williams dished out 19 assists, served six aces, had six kills and added 10 digs; Claire Latham served three aces and also had five assists and 15 digs; Lauren Daniels accounted for 13 digs and Kayla Fleischmann added seven.
The Mustangs (4-1, 1-0) continue conference play on Saturday at Paint Valley.