The Circleville boys golf team concluded its season on Wednesday by finishing 10th with 398 in the Division II Southeast District tournament held at Crown Hill Golf Club.
Scioto Valley Conference champion Unioto added another title to its ledger this season by topping the 10-school field with a round of 342 to earn a berth in the state tournament. Gallia Academy (345) was district runner-up and Fairland (348) followed in third.
Garrett Brooks paced the Tigers with 93, Austin Hulse shot 95, Drew Meadows had 103 and Todd Keller turned in a 107.
Logan Elm’s Jaren Stover also played individually and shot 98.
Unioto’s Ty Schobelock was the district medalist with 73 and Waverly’s Conner Heffner was runner-up with 77, thus earning the individual qualifying spot to the state tournament.