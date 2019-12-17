LOGAN — Circleville coach Steve Kalinoski knew what advantages his team had over host Logan on Tuesday night.
They were the same disadvantages that Logan coach Jessica Harris was well-aware of and had prepared her Chiefs to face.
It’s not always possible to stop what’s coming, however, and that was certainly the case as the undefeated Tigers outlasted the Chiefs 68-53 in Jim Myers Gymnasium.
“I thought our two post players would create a matchup problem for them,” said Kalinoski, whose Circleville girls improved to a still-perfect 8-0 on the season. “They came out in zone and I thought we moved the ball very well early on with our zone offense. We looked inside and was able to attack them there.
“That was our game plan,” he added, “and to have both post players score 19 points apiece, I thought we executed that well tonight.”
Six-foot-one senior Meghan Davis and 6-0 junior Kenzie McConnell both had huge double-doubles for the winners. Davis scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds (eight of them offensive) while McConnell also had 19 tallies and got six of her 11 rebounds off the offensive glass.
Circleville, which dominated the boards 43-22, led by as many as 21 points before the Chiefs (2-4) got back within 10 a couple times in the final quarter.
Junior Jaylah Captain had 12 points and senior Brie Kendrick contributed nine points and six scoring passes for the Tigers.
“We take pride in that any of our five starters can be in double figures on a given night,” Kalinoski said. “I thought we shared the ball well tonight. The kids take pride in their assists (14 of them Tuesday night) along with scoring the basketball.”
“Coming into the game we thought a 2-3 (zone) would probably be best because they had two very good post players,” Harris revealed. “We hadn’t seen them shoot a whole lot from the outside or make a whole lot from the outside, but of course today that’s what they did and they were also able to pound into their post players and get buckets there.
“We then adjusted and went to a man-to-man and trusted each individual player to do their job,” she added. “It was just a really a tough matchup for our girls. We have Avery (Thompson) maybe at six-foot and Syd (Sydnee Breining) at six foot, but not with the physical presence. (Davis and McConnell) are strong post players. They are solid, they finish well, and they’re always looking for a rebound. We just couldn’t match up.”
That matchup problem was apparent right off the bat.
Although Ella Guthrie gave the Chiefs an early 3-2 lead with a three-ball, the Tigers pounded the ball inside or got position for rebounds and stick-backs in going on a 12-0 run for a 14-3 lead with 2:43 left in the opening stanza. Logan simply never totally recovered.
At that point, Harris called a time-out to give her team a wake-up call… and it worked.
Though the Chiefs fell behind 36-16 late in the first half and were down 47-26 three minutes into the third period, they did make a nice run and outscored Circleville 46-45 from then until the final minute of the game.
The Tigers held Logan’s leading scorer, senior Emilie Eggleston, without a point in taking an 18-7 lead after one period. Eggleston scored a game-high 22 points the rest of the way and Thompson added 11 points, six boards and five scoring passes.
“Eggleston’s a nice player,” lauded Kalinoski. “We knew we had to know where she was at all times on the floor. We did a good job the first quarter and held her scoreless. Not only (can Eggleston shoot) threes, she can get to the basket too. She made some free throws and got a hot hand and they ran her through a lot of screens. We prepared for that. She’s a nice player. We didn’t do a great job on her but a lot goes to her being a nice shooter and somebody who gets to the basket.
“And to hold (Thompson) to 11 I thought we did a pretty nice job on her tonight,” he added.
Davis scored eight of Circleville’s first 10 points and she and McConnell both netted six points apiece during that game-breaking 12-0 run.
Then, in the second stanza, the Tigers went outside, where Captain and Peyton Perini each hit a three-ball as Circleville started the quarter on a 12-2 spurt to go in front 30-11.
The Tigers extended their lead to 36-16 with 2:37 left in the half before Logan made a 6-0 run, with Eggleston scoring four of those points, to cut the deficit to 36-22.
The Chiefs had some momentum going toward the end of the period but, after Logan missed a couple free throws in the dying seconds, Davis got a rebound and outlet the ball to Captain, who dribbled quickly across half-court and drilled a buzzer-beating triple from about 40 feet away.
That gave Circleville a 39-22 halftime lead, which the visitors extended to 47-26 with 5:10 left in the third period.
The Chiefs — who committed only eight turnovers on the night — turned up the defensive pressure and forced some Circleville miscues in outscoring the Tigers 15-7 over the final 4:41 of the third quarter to close within 54-41 heading into the final stanza.
A Breining bucket from underneath off an Eggleston rebound and quick feed and an an-one three-point play, sandwiched around a power bucket by McConnell, got the Lady Chiefs within 56-46 with 6:33 left in the game.
The Tigers managed only one basket the rest of the game — a dagger-three by Tori Bircher with 3:35 remaining — but it was enough as they held off the Chiefs by making 9-of-15 free throws over the last 5:37.
“I thought we played well tonight as a team,” Kalinoski said. “We had some breakdowns defensively tonight that we have to get corrected — we take a lot of pride in our defense and that’s the most points we’ve given up this year — and they got us up-tempo a little bit.”
While the Tigers — who had outscored their first seven opponents by 24.4 points a game — got pushed in the second half (and were outscored 31-29) by the Chiefs, they responded well. In the long run, it probably did them some good.
The Chiefs “came back, but we’re an experienced group,” Kalinoski said. “We have five seniors and two juniors in our top seven. I thought we got a little sloppy with the ball at times, but (the Lady Chiefs are) pretty quick. Overall they were a quicker team than us.
“When they started pressing us, even in the first half, we didn’t handle it very well,” he added. “We know we’re going to get pressed by teams this year (but) we haven’t really seen a whole lot of press or a whole lot of zone. We saw a zone for the first time tonight and we handled it well.”
Circleville resumes Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Friday when it hosts Logan Elm.