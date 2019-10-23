Circleville hits the road for its final two games of the season, beginning on Friday with a trip to Hamilton Township for a Mid-State League Buckeye Division tilt.
The Rangers (3-5, 2-3) are coming off a 35-32 loss to Amanda-Clearcreek. While they were outgained 471-238, the Rangers stayed in the game until the closing minutes thanks to a pair of touchdowns off kick returns and a safety.
Hamilton Township quarterback Brock McGuire was an efficient 15 of 21 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. James Baldwin (13 carries for 46 yards) and Josiah Beverly (14 carries for 51 yards) fueled the Rangers’ ground game.
Amanda-Clearcreek gashed Hamilton Township for 339 yards rushing and averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
Circleville (1-7, 1-3) is coming off a 57-0 loss last week to Teays Valley, where it allowed 416 yards rushing.
The Tigers amassed 166 yards of total offense, with Isac Payne covering 68 yards on 20 carries and Colin Michael adding 65 yards on 21 totes.
Circleville is averaging 10.5 points per game and allowing 43.9 points, while Hamilton Township is scoring 21.3 points and yielding 27.3 points per contest.
Hamilton Township won last year’s meeting 34-8, while Circleville last prevailed in the series 30-28 in 2017.